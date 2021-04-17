Stuart Hogg showcases Lions credentials in dominant Exeter win against Wasps

Stuart Hogg came up with two tries and a lung-bursting 90 metre run in the 78th minute as Exeter Chiefs claimed a dominant win against Wasps.

The Scotland captain was back to his best for Exeter, after the reigning European and English champions were dumped out of the Heineken Champions Cup last weekend against Leinster.

Exeter actually trailed by three points at half time, but 33 unanswered points in the second half saw them claim a thumping 30-point victory against Wasps at Sandy Park.

Hogg was in exceptional form against Wasps as Exeter claimed a bonus-point win to keep the pressure on Bristol Bears at the top of the Gallagher Premiership table.

The Scotland captain scored the first try of the second half to put his team in front after 50 minutes, in the first of five tries from Exeter in the second half in what proved to be an onslaught.

His second try will be what gets Warren Gatland and his fellow British and Irish Lions coaches particularly excited though, as the 28-year-old showed tremendous speed to chase down his own kick to score from almost 90 metres out.

First Lions test cap beckons for the Scotsman.

Despite touring with the Lions in 2013 and 2017, Hogg hasn’t managed to win a test cap for the Lions yet, playing all his games in a red shirt against club opposition.

The Scotland fullback was the youngest player to tour Australia with the Lions in 2013 at the age of 20, and wasn’t expected to win a test cap with the likes of Leigh Halfpenny in the squad.

Hogg was the favourite to start at fullback for the Lions against the All Blacks in 2017, but a freak injury after a collision with teammate Conor Murray ruled the Scotsman out of all three test matches.

The Scottish skipper looks to be the favourite again to start for the Lions at fullback on this year’s tour, but he is likely to miss out on the Lions first game against Japan due to a fixture clash with the Premiership final.

That means that Hogg is in line to win his first test cap for the Lions against the Springboks on the 24th of July, should he continue his fine form in the touring side’s warm up games.

