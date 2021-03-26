Scotland’s Stuart Hogg “hurt” by French 21-point victory talk

Stuart Hogg has admitted that talk around France potentially winning the Six Nations title has ‘hacked him off’.

France need to beat Scotland by at least 21 points and score at least four tries in the process in order to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2010.

The French players and coaches have made it clear that they are aiming for that significant winning margin, angering the Scotland captain in doing so.

Hogg was speaking to the BBC ahead of the game against France, and admitted he was annoyed to hear talk surrounding a potential French Six Nations win.

🇫🇷 v 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 𝟴 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 #𝗚𝘂𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗦𝗶𝘅𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵. Listen now ⤵️ — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 26, 2021

Stuart Hogg: France talk is “beginning to hack me off.”

“A lot has been said that’s beginning to hack me off. The fact that they’ve got to get 21 points,” Hogg commented.

“We read a quote from one of their players saying that they’ve got a trophy to win. As a proud Scotsman, that hurt me a lot.

“We win by eight points, and we finish the highest we’ve ever finished in a Six Nations. That’s the motivation for us.

“It’s going to be one hell of a challenge, an open game of rugby, and we’re really, really excited for it.”

‘We’ll put in a performance they’ll be proud of.’

Scotland will be missing a few members of their regular match-day squad, as the game is being played outside of the official international window because of the postponement.

The Scottish Rugby Union was able to secure the release of five English-based players from club duty, but certain players such as Sean Maitland have not been released to play against France.

Hogg revealed that the absence of some Scotland regulars will be used as motivation for the players who are able to take to the pitch against France in Paris.

A reminder of just how each team can WIN the #GuinnessSixNations 🏆 pic.twitter.com/V1CotvL0n2 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 26, 2021

“The main thing for us is that we put the squad first. I could see how much it meant to Sean Maitland, the fact that he wasn’t going to be included. That hurt him a lot,” Hogg said.

“Duncan Taylor, Jamie Bhatti, boys who have had a massive impact on what we’ve done in training and in games over the last few weeks.

“We’re going out there tomorrow to put in a performance that they’d be proud of, that they’ve put massive efforts into.”

