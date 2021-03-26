Close sidebar

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg “hurt” by French 21-point victory talk

by Eoin Harte
Hogg

Stuart Hogg has admitted that talk around France potentially winning the Six Nations title has ‘hacked him off’.

France need to beat Scotland by at least 21 points and score at least four tries in the process in order to win the Six Nations for the first time since 2010.

The French players and coaches have made it clear that they are aiming for that significant winning margin, angering the Scotland captain in doing so.

Hogg was speaking to the BBC ahead of the game against France, and admitted he was annoyed to hear talk surrounding a potential French Six Nations win.

Stuart Hogg: France talk is “beginning to hack me off.”

“A lot has been said that’s beginning to hack me off. The fact that they’ve got to get 21 points,” Hogg commented.

“We read a quote from one of their players saying that they’ve got a trophy to win. As a proud Scotsman, that hurt me a lot.

“We win by eight points, and we finish the highest we’ve ever finished in a Six Nations. That’s the motivation for us.

“It’s going to be one hell of a challenge, an open game of rugby, and we’re really, really excited for it.”

France

‘We’ll put in a performance they’ll be proud of.’

Scotland will be missing a few members of their regular match-day squad, as the game is being played outside of the official international window because of the postponement.

The Scottish Rugby Union was able to secure the release of five English-based players from club duty, but certain players such as Sean Maitland have not been released to play against France.

Hogg revealed that the absence of some Scotland regulars will be used as motivation for the players who are able to take to the pitch against France in Paris.

“The main thing for us is that we put the squad first. I could see how much it meant to Sean Maitland, the fact that he wasn’t going to be included. That hurt him a lot,” Hogg said.

“Duncan Taylor, Jamie Bhatti, boys who have had a massive impact on what we’ve done in training and in games over the last few weeks.

“We’re going out there tomorrow to put in a performance that they’d be proud of, that they’ve put massive efforts into.”

Read More About: , , ,

Related posts

Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 306

Stephen Ferris gives prediction for the Pro14 final between Leinster and Munster

Quiz: Name the Lions team from the third test vs New Zealand in 2017