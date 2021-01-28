Stuart Hogg praises Finn Russell’s ‘different mindset’ ahead of Six Nations

Scotland captain Staurt Hogg has praised Finn Russell for bringing a “totally different mindset” to the one he brought for last year’s Six Nations Championship.

Russell missed all of Scotland’s pre-pandemic Six Nations matches in last year’s championship, after falling out with head coach Gregor Townsend after he breached team protocols.

The Racing 92 fly-half mended his relationship with Townsend later in the year, playing in a friendly against Georgia as well as their last Six Nations match against Wales, before being ruled out of the Autumn Nations Cup due to injury.

Gearing up for @SixNationsRugby return 🏉@Scotlandteam complete another session in the lead up to the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations which kicks off next Saturday at Twickenham.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/0N8DGOiZu8 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) January 26, 2021

The maverick playmaker has returned from injury however, with Hogg telling the BBC that he is playing an integral role in Scotland’s preparations for their upcoming game against England.

“It’s exciting for everybody, especially myself as a back-three player [to have him back]. To have Finn [Russell] playing beside you is only going to create opportunities.

“I’ve just loved the way he’s come into camp during the autumn and this Six Nations campaign. He’s almost coached the boys around and put us into positions where he wants us.

“It’s a totally different mindset that he’s got and we’re absolutely loving it,” Hogg said.

‘We believe he’s one of the best 10s in the world.’

The former Glasgow Warrior has been in fine form for Racing in recent times, who narrowly lost to Hogg’s Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup last October.

Russell will likely be selected for the British and Irish Lions tour (if it goes ahead) and could be in with a chance of starting at 10 for the touring side against the Springboks in the summer.

A big tournament for Scotland will help Russell to stake his claim for the Lions No. 10 jersey. Hogg is backing him for success in the Six Nations.

“You can see how well he’s been playing for Racing over the past year and hopefully he can bring that form into Scotland.

“We believe he is one of the best 10s in the world, and quite possibly has the best kicking game out of everybody, so we’re very fortunate he’s part of our squad,” Hogg commented.

A major challenge awaits Scotland in their first fixture of the Six Nations campaign as they travel to London to take on reigning champions England.

