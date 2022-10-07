Stuart Hogg reveals he considered walking away from rugby

Stuart Hogg has revealed that he considered retiring from rugby a couple of years ago due to the “dog’s abuse” he receives.

Hogg is regarded as one of the best Scottish players of his generation, as he has won 93 caps for his county already at the age of 30, while he has toured with the British and Irish Lions on three occasions.

Although he has certainly done more good than harm for the various teams he has played for, Hogg isn’t immune to mistakes and is perhaps criticised more than most for any errors he makes on or off the pitch.

When speaking to BT Sport, Hogg revealed that he considered retiring from the sport and that he has “hated” playing professional rugby at times.

Stuart Hogg on considering retirement.

“I come across as a confident happy person but deep down, at times, I’ve struggled and I’ve hated it,” Hogg admitted.

“I’ve actually been very close to thinking, why am putting myself through all this stress and strains? My body is feeling absolutely horrendous. I’m getting dogs abuse at the weekend. Why am I doing it?

“There was a time a couple of years ago when I thought, why am I playing rugby? I’m constantly coming home, I’m in a foul mood with my wife and kids, all because some clown has said something about me and I’m like why am I doing this?

“Is it easier if I just walk away from the game and never have that again? Or do I suck it up and go, right, no matter what you do you’re going to get heat.”

“I come across as a confident, happy person. But deep down at times I’ve struggled.”@StuartWHOGG_ opens up about the highs and lows of his @ExeterChiefs career in this powerful interview. 💈 Of course, the hairstyle gets a mention as well. 🎙 @Sarraelgan#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/nO5oxclY6B — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 7, 2022

A big year lies ahead for the Scotsman.

Hogg has captained Scotland since the 2020 Six Nations, although he was left out of his country’s squad for their three-match test series against Argentina in July as head coach Gregor Townsend wanted him to rest ahead of a big season.

While Hogg remains as a crucial player for Scotland, it has been suggested that he will not continue as his country’s captain, especially after he breached team protocol during the Six Nations.

Scotland have claimed some great victories during Hogg’s tenure as captain, including home and away wins against both England and France, although consistency has been a major issue.

