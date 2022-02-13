Stuart Hogg lays blame squarely at Scotland’s feet after loss to Wales

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg believes himself and his team mates have nobody but themselves to blame after suffering a narrow defeat to Wales.

Wales bounced back from their humbling at the hands of Ireland last week by securing a 20-17 win against Scotland at the Principality Stadium, to keep their slim hopes of retaining the Six Nations title alive.

The Scots, on the other hand, will be very disappointed with the account they gave of themselves in Cardiff, having claimed a big scalp by beating England in the first round of the championship.

Stuart Hogg admits to costly errors from Scotland.

Hogg was speaking after the game and admitted that Scotland had made far too many errors, which gifted Wales opportunities.

“It’s a horrible feeling. We cost ourselves the game. One penalty or knock-on is fine, but when you compound errors that’s when you get frustrated,” Hogg said, via the BBC.

“At times we’ll be beaten by better sides, but I think we gave them easy avenues into the game. We gave them field position they didn’t have to work too hard for. The gameplan was the right one, but we didn’t execute it.”

Always great to travel down to Cardiff. Thanks for a good, hard game @WelshRugbyUnion. All the best for the rest of the @SixNationsRugby.#AsOne pic.twitter.com/gJ6g94l4Cy — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 12, 2022

Gregor Townsend’s men now face an uphill battle.

While France and Ireland were heralded as the best side’s in the Six Nations after their opening round wins, Scotland would have been quietly confident that they could end a 23-year-wait in winning the championship.

Gregor Townsend’s side weren’t perfect against England but they were clinical, and key players such as Finn Russell produced big moments which ultimately got them over the line.

Russell wasn’t on form against Wales, as he made some basic errors, while Scotland looked flat in attack, often sending one-off runners into the Welsh defence with little success.

Scotland will believe they can beat France at Murrayfield in the next round, having come out on top in the side’s last two Six Nations encounters, although based on current form, Les Bleus will prevail.

