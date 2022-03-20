Stuart Hogg ‘bitterly disappointed’ in himself for breaching team protocol

Stuart Hogg has said he is “bitterly disappointed” with himself for breaching Scotland’s team protocol in the build-up to the Ireland game.

Scotland captain Hogg and five of his team mates, which includes senior players such as Finn Russell and Ali Price, were disciplined after breaching protocol by visiting a bar in Edinburgh after returning home from Rome last weekend.

The matter has been dealt with internally by the Scottish Rugby Union, and four of the six players involved did start against Ireland on Saturday, while Russell was selected on the bench.

Hogg was speaking at the post-match press conference after Scotland’s loss to Ireland, and acknowledged that he had made a mistake and revealed that he had apologised to his team mates.

Stuart Hogg on breaching Scotland’s team protocol.

“For us, we held our hands up and we knew we made a mistake. We just got on with making sure that we prepared in the best possible way,” Hogg said.

“It was a challenging week but we had one of our best weeks of preparation, we really stuck together and got on with our jobs. As I said, It had a massive effect on how we started this game. Unfortunately, we never backed it up in the second half.”

Hogg had to field several questions about the breach of protocol at the post-match press conference, and became clearly frustrated with the line of inquiry.

“Look, I don’t know how many times I’m going to say that I apologised and put my hand up,” Hogg responded.

“I knew I made a mistake. As the leader of the side I’m bitterly disappointed with what happened. I can’t sit here and say that I’m not disappointed. I was annoyed, I was frustrated, but I can’t go back and change anything.

“I’m not going to dwell on it. I don’t know what you’re after here but you’re not going to get it.”

The Scots ended a disappointing Six Nations on a loss.

Scotland got off to a great start against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, although they were unable to benefit from their early pressure and found themselves rather undeservedly 14-0 down after 30 minutes.

Pierre Schoeman scored a try before half time to make it 14-5 to Ireland at the break, but Scotland failed to score in the second half as the men in green claimed a 26-5 bonus-point win.

Gregor Townsend’s men had similarly gotten off to a great start in the Six Nations, as they claimed an opening day victory against England, but disappointing losses to Wales, France and Ireland soon followed.

The Scots were a team with Six Nations title aspirations coming into the tournament, but they ultimately fell well short of that goal, as they finished in fourth place, with two wins from five.

