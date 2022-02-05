Confident Stuart Hogg praises best Scotland squad in 10 years ahead of England clash

Stuart Hogg has labelled the current Scotland squad as the best he’s ever been involved in, having made his international debut back in 2012.

Scotland head into today’s Calcutta Cup clash full of confidence, with even England head coach Eddie Jones claiming that the Scots are “red-hot favourites” to win the Six Nations encounter.

While it can be safely assumed that Jones made that comment in an effort to increase the pressure on Scotland, he isn’t alone in thinking that Gregor Townsend’s side have what it takes to beat England at Murrayfield.

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was speaking to The Scotsman ahead of his country’s opening Six Nations match and praised the wider group of players who have been preparing for the championship.

Stuart Hogg praises Scotland’s Six Nations squad.

“It’s definitely the best squad I’ve ever been involved in. It’s definitely an environment and a squad that has been the best it’s ever been in terms of the 10 years that I’ve been involved,” Hogg said.

“Steve Tandy has come in and given us a huge amount of confidence to go out there and defend. He doesn’t want perfection because perfection doesn’t exist. As long as we understand where things have worked well for us.

“He has changed our whole mindset on defending. We don’t go for out and out jackals, we try to make every breakdown as big a fight as we possibly can to slow us down to get us in a position to go again.” Pride. Heritage. Passion. It’s Calcutta Cup game day 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#AsOne pic.twitter.com/Ryw2vFGZ40 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) February 5, 2022 Recent history has favoured the Scots in the Calcutta Cup. Scottish fans had to suffer through plenty of Calcutta Cup losses over the last decade or so, as England went on a 10-game unbeaten run against Scotland between 2009 and 2017, but things have changed in recent years. Scotland ended a 10-year wait to get their hands on the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield in 2018, secured a dramatic 38-all draw the following year and claimed their first win in Twickenham in 38 years the last time the two sides played. England are coming off the back of three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series, although they are without several important players due to injury, such as Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes. While England’s young guns impressed in November, the Scottish team is more settled and will have nothing to fear against their old rivals after their recent successes.

