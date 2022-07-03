Stuart Hogg accepts his absence from Scotland squad is for the greater good

Stuart Hogg has accepted that his absence from Scotland’s squad for the tour of Argentina is “for the greater good” as Gregor Townsend looks to develop depth.

Hogg, along with fellow British and Irish Lions Finn Russell and Chris Harris, were left out of Scotland’s squad as Townsend opted to let them rest for the summer after long seasons with their respective clubs.

Both Hogg and Russell ended the Six Nations on a low note as they were disciplined for breaching team protocol ahead of Scotland’s last game against Ireland, although Townsend has insisted their absence in Argentina is not further punishment.

Hogg was speaking on Sky Sports before his country’s meeting with Argentina and accepted that missing out on the tour was for the best.

Stuart Hogg on missing out on Argentina tour.

“I think for me, after the chat with Gregor about being rested for the tour, I was really quite down and disappointed about it. But I could then see the reasons behind it,” Hogg said.

“Then today when I came into studio and you see that international rugby is back on the telly and I’m not involved, it’s quite a strange experience. But it’s for the greater good.

“Hopefully the boys go out there and perform incredibly well. I’m really encouraged by the words that I’m hearing coming out of the camp – excitement, they’re going to make it fun.

“You get all that by doing the basic things well so hopefully tonight we can show what we’re about.”

Los Pumas proved too strong.

Scotland were unable to claim victory in Argentina without their biggest stars, as Los Pumas secured a deserved 26-18 win.

Although a test series win is now looking unlikely for the Scots, the three games against Argentina will provided ample opportunity for Townsend to test his squad’s depth.

Argentina’s victory on Saturday night finished a clean sweep for the Southern Hemisphere’s big four against northern opposition, with New Zealand, Australia and South Africa all winning on home soil.

