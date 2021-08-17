Stuart Barnes argues the Springboks have ‘taken a step backwards’ despite success

Stuart Barnes has argued that the Springboks have sacrificed playing entertaining rugby in order to achieve success.

South Africa have won every trophy on offer to them in the last couple of years, as they recently added a British and Irish Lions test series victory to their Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship trophies.

Less than four years ago the Springboks suffered a record 57-0 loss to New Zealand, as well as a first-ever loss to Italy the year before under head coach Allister Coetzee, who tried to implement a varied, attacking game plan.

The Springboks immediately improved with the arrival of Rassie Erasmus, who adopted a much more conservative style of play, but Barnes has argued in his column for The Times that they have taken a step backwards in doing so.

Stuart Barnes on the Springboks’ style of play.

“It’s easy to see the All Blacks as the sport’s saviour against the muscular conservatism of the Springboks; easy but erroneous,” Barnes said.

“As a former player, I have immense respect for the heart, spirit and commitment of these Springboks.

“As a fan, however, I hate to see how they are stripping the international game back to its barest essential when they have so much more to offer in the way of talent.

“Defence became the focus. It still is, with territorial control a crucial component against their rivals. In the South African rugby mindset, if they can beat New Zealand, they can beat anyone. The record stands up to scrutiny.

“To be not necessarily the best, but to beat the best South African rugby has taken a step backwards. New Zealand have long been heading the other way.”

Excitement building for the Springboks’ next game against the All Blacks.

South Africa will play New Zealand for the first time in two years next month in the Rugby Championship, in what will be the 100th test match between the two nations.

The All Blacks looked well below their usual standards last year, winning just three of their six test matches, but they look to have returned to form recently after two impressive victories against the Wallabies.

Meanwhile, the 20-month-long covid-enforced break hasn’t seemed to have harmed South Africa’s effectiveness, after a Lions test series win and a comfortable 20-point victory against Argentina at the weekend.

While South Africa and New Zealand play contrasting styles of rugby, both are certainly very effective, and the world will soon find out which one is superior.

