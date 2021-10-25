Stuart Barnes slams idea of USA hosting the Rugby World Cup after All Blacks demolition

Stuart Barnes has rubbished the notion of the USA hosting either the 2027 or 2031 Rugby World Cup after their national team were destroyed by New Zealand.

The All Blacks ran out as 104-14 winners against the USA on Saturday, three days after the country announced its bid to host one of the two upcoming men’s World Cups, as well as the women’s edition of the tournament in 2029.

The USA successfully hosted the Fifa World Cup in 1994, and rugby administrators will hope that a Rugby World Cup on American soil could have a similar impact in terms of the sport’s growth.

Former England international Barnes explained in The Times that he believes allowing the USA to host the tournament would be a bad idea however, due to their poor performances in recent times.

Stuart Barnes on the USA’s bid to host the Rugby World Cup.

“Lessons to be learned from the All Blacks demolition of the USA in Washington on Saturday: The States cannot be taken seriously as potential hosts for the 2031 World Cup,” Barnes wrote.

“It seems a long way off but the point was reiterated in dramatic fashion in front of 40,000 rugby fans in Washington. The Eagles are not even a second-tier rugby nation.

“Admittedly not at full strength when beaten by Uruguay in a recent World Cup qualifier, for 2023, the USA have to beat Chile to qualify for Paris, a place in Pool D with England, Japan, Argentina and Samoa.

“Victory is anything but assured. The sport is always looking for the next cheque but at this moment a tournament in the USA would be an insult to Rugby World Cup wrapped up in the guise of a developmental tool for American rugby.”

You can look at a result in two different ways. We choose to take the positives along with the lessons learned. See you in 2022. — USA Rugby (@USARugby) October 24, 2021

The Americans could fail to qualify for the next World Cup in France.

Although the USA are being considered as possible hosts for two upcoming editions of the men’s Rugby World Cup, they may fail to qualify for the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The Eagles had the opportunity to seal their place in France earlier this month, but they were ultimately beaten by Uruguay by 16 points across two legs in a World Cup qualifier, and now need to beat Chile to keep their hopes alive.

The USA are historically a much better side than Chile, and are currently nine places above them in the official World Rugby Rankings, but Chile proved their abilities recently by knocking Canada out in a World Cup qualifier.

A professional rugby union competition, known as Major League Rugby, was established in 2018, and while it has given American players the opportunity to play professionally in their home country, it has so far failed to improve the results of the national team.

