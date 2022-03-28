Stuart Barnes left exasperated by another dangerous Owen Farrell tackle

Stuart Barnes was left exasperated by Owen Farrell after the Saracens captain committed another dangerous no-arms tackle on his return from injury.

Farrell’s tackling technique has long been a source of debate and it was once again thrown into the spotlight on Saturday in the Englishman’s first game back in over four months.

Although Farrell avoided a card, the England captain made another no arms tackle during Saracen’s win against Bristol Bears at the weekend and just narrowly avoided the opposition player’s head and a likely sending off.

Former England out-half Barnes was writing in his column for The Times and argued that it is only a matter of time before Farrell is severely punished for his poor tackling technique.

Stuart Barnes on Owen Farrell’s dangerous tackling technique.

“For all the questions asked about Marcus Smith’s lack of size and perceived defensive weaknesses, Eddie Jones’s first-choice England captain has returned to the sport with the same tackling issues as he left it,” Barnes wrote.

“There was not even a hint of arm-wrapping, which would have offered a display of legality. It wasn’t a swinging arm and it wasn’t malicious but if he commits a similar infringement in Australia this summer, England could find themselves in trouble.

“He’s as hard as nails. But until he can warn roaming forwards and charging centres out of his defensive corridor with the controlled violence of Jonny Wilkinson, his non-tackling technique is more of a negative than a positive.

“A solid shoulder seems a strange aspect to single out but the test game is hugely aware of its audience and the obsession with health and safety occasionally borders on the paranoid.

“The game will ensure it does its best to protect players from Farrell’s edgy aggression; maybe even from himself.”

That’s the closest Owen Farrell will ever get to a chop tackle. pic.twitter.com/oRZYvQoIxl — JustIs Sport (@JustIs_Sport) March 26, 2022

The England captain could cost his side dearly.

England are well aware of just how damaging a red card can be, as seen by their 17-point loss to Ireland in the Six Nations, after Charlie Ewels was sent off for a high tackle on James Ryan just two minutes into the game.

Farrell has been penalised on numerous occasions for no-arms tackles, yet he is still liable to blatantly illegal challenges and referees are all too aware of that.

The 30-year-old played rugby league as a child, at a time when shoulder charges were permitted in that sport, although it is still baffling that Farrell hasn’t been able to shake old habits.

Farrell played well for Saracens on his return besides from the no-arms tackle, although he was certainly lucky to avoid a card at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

