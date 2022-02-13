Stuart Barnes lauds Dan Biggar after ‘brave’ display against Scotland

Stuart Barnes has praised Dan Biggar for his role in Wales’ win against Scotland, calling him one of the bravest players on the planet.

Biggar played a crucial role in Wales’ three-point win against Scotland, as he scored four penalties and slotted a drop goal in the 69th minute which ultimately won his side the game.

The Wales captain was heavily limping for quite some time before he was finally replaced with just two minutes left, but that didn’t stop him from bagging some crucial scores for his side.

Barnes was writing in his column for The Times and was full of praise for Biggar after Wales dashed Scotland’s Grand slam dreams for another year.

Stuart Barnes on Dan Biggar’s performance against Scotland.

“The match-winning kick summed up the Wales fly half’s performance, in many ways his career. He does not have the stardust of so many of his predecessors,” Barnes wrote.

“He is more like his attacking coach, Stephen Jones — organised, neat and ready to follow instructions — than he is the legends of old, he is also one of the bravest players on the planet.

“Lesser mortals would have limped off but the Wales captain is made of the right stuff. In obvious pain, he directed his penalty kicks into the corner with an accuracy and distance astonishing in a man seemingly in such distress.

“To attempt a 50-metre kick for goal on what appeared to be one leg was a bold statement of mind over matter. Somehow Biggar managed to reach the crossbar.

“The Scottish fly half is a virtuoso but the afternoon belonged to Biggar. Russell was second best as Scotland came to Cardiff and were conquered. Another dead dream.”

“For me this is one of my best victories in a Welsh shirt” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏉 pic.twitter.com/zVe0xPsIXe — BBC ScrumV (@BBCScrumV) February 12, 2022

The Welsh will be in need of their captain against England.

Biggar wasn’t walking too well when he came off the pitch at the Principality Stadium, although the Welshman did say that it was only a small issue with his right knee.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will hope his captain’s own assessment of his injury is correct, as Biggar is arguably the most crucial player in the Welsh set-up.

The win against Scotland will give Wales plenty of confidence after their 22-point loss to Ireland in the first round, although a big challenge awaits them in their next game when they take on England in London.

