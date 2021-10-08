Stormers boss admits his side are struggling with the URC’s law interpretations

Stormers head coach John Dobson has admitted that his side are struggling to adapt to the law interpretations being used in the United Rugby Championship.

The four South African sides have gotten off to a terrible start in the URC, as they have managed just one win between them in eight games, with the Stormers losing both of their two fixtures so far.

The Cape Town side started very positively against Munster last weekend as they raced out to a 15-0 lead early on, but they were blown away in the second half and ultimately lost 34-18.

Stormers boss John Dobson on the URC’s different law interpretations.

Dobson was speaking to Premier Sports about his side’s loss at Thomond Park and argued that Munster got a foothold in the game due to the Stormers’ frequent infractions.

“We’re really struggling with some of the interpretations in terms of giving away penalties that allow 22 entries and our maul defence. That’s somewhere where we’re coming to have to become much sharper very quickly,” Dobson admitted.

“I don’t think teams are entering our 22s easily, unless we’re giving away penalties. I don’t think it’s got anything to do with the refereeing, I just think we’ve got to get used to how it works up here.”

‘I don’t want to be a South African making more videos.’

The South African sides have had plenty of changes to get used to in the URC, with European weather conditions and different law interpretations perhaps the most prominent two.

However, one major difference Dobson identified between club rugby in the northern and southern hemisphere is that, for the time being at least, teams don’t have much access to the referee before the game.

“We had no interaction whatsoever with the referee during the week, which is unusual for us. Normally, at the very least, he pops into the changing room. Maybe [he didn’t] because of Covid,” Dobson said.

“That’s something we have to get used to, because there was no relationship. I don’t want to be a South African making more videos.”

