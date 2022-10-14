Stormers boss gives Steven Kitshoff his blessing to join Ulster

Stormers head coach John Dobson has stressed that Steven Kitshoff has earned the right to sign for Ulster when his contract runs out.

It has been widely reported that Springboks and Stormers prop Kitshoff will join Ulster after next year’s Rugby World Cup, although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Kitshoff is a stalwart of the Cape Town side and captained the Stormers to the URC title last year, and there’s no doubt that Dobson would be pleased to see him stick around.

Dobson does appear to be resigned to Kitshoff’s departure however, as he told the South African media that the Springboks prop has his blessing to leave for pastures new.

John Dobson gives Steven Kitshoff his blessing to sign for Ulster.

“We will chat to him after the game on Friday. Whether that’s on Friday night or Saturday,” Dobson said.

“Kitsie is out of contract after the World Cup, he has more than earned his spurs and he has earned the credit to go where he wants to and where is right for him and his family.

“If that’s the case, that he is going to Ulster, then he goes with our blessing. He has respected his contract here and has put in so much on and off the field.

“Who knows, maybe after a couple of years with Ulster, he will be back here with us? He is an absolute bloke.”

A Springbok will replace a Lion.

Ulster’s front row will benefit massively if Kitshoff does join for the 2023/24 season, although they look pretty well set for the months ahead too after the signing of Rory Sutherland.

The Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop joined Ulster on a short-term deal last week as his contract with Worcester Warriors was terminated after the Premiership club went into liquidation.

Sutherland isn’t expected to stick around past the end of the current season, although Kitshoff would be an excellent replacement for the Scottish loosehead prop.