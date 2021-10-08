Stormers set to appeal Adré Smith’s eight-game ban for biting

The Stormers have announced that they intend to appeal the eight-week ban given to Adré Smith for an alleged bite on Munster’s Niall Scannell.

The United Rugby Championship announced that Stormers lock Smith has been banned for eight games, which will rule the 24-year-old out until after Sunday, February 13th, 2022.

The disciplinary panel upheld the citing after deciding that Smith had failed to prove on the balance of probabilities that foul play had not occurred.

The Stormers have confirmed that they intend to appeal the decision once the written findings of the hearing have been provided.

Niall Scannell had a ‘full-on bite mark’ on his leg.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony informed referee Andrew Brace that Scannell had a “full-on bite mark” on his leg during the second half at Thomond Park.

Brace reviewed the footage with his TMO but couldn’t see any any evidence of a bite, telling O’Mahony “I understand your frustrations, but there’s nothing in the footage… if there’s anything there, my citing officer will deal with it.”

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was speaking to reporters after the game and revealed hat Scannell would be examined by the province’s medical team.

“Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn’t see any evidence of it, but we’ll go through the right channels,” van Graan said.

“He will be [examined by our team doctor]. We haven’t spoken to the medical team as such but that will take place later tonight, any player who reports anything to the medical team will be looked at.”

Adré Smith was given a low-entry point ban.

Smith was given a low-entry point ban for the offence on account of his previous record and behaviour, with mitigation of 30 per cent applied to the length of the ban.

The South African was charged under Law 9.12 – A player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm (including stiff-arm tackles), shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

The 24-year-old was playing in just his second game for the Stormers, having made his debut for the Cape Town side in their opening round URC fixture against Benetton.

