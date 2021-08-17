Wallabies legend Stirling Mortlock urges Australia to retain current eligibility rules

Wallabies great Stirling Mortlock has urged Australia to resist picking overseas-based players as he fears it would affect the national team’s cohesion.

Australian rugby chiefs are considering scrapping the rule known as “Giteau’s Law” which states that only those playing their club rugby in Australia or those who have over 60 caps for the Wallabies and seven years of experience with an Australian club may play for the national team.

While the law prevents Australia from picking several international-quality players who are eligible for the Wallabies under World Rugby’s rules, Mortlock told AAP that picking overseas players would be “illogical”.

“With a team without cohesion, occasionally you can play really well but consistency is extremely challenging,” Mortlock argued.

“I agree that highly cohesive teams create long-lasting success – in rugby union look at the Crusaders, who have big cohesion numbers.

“To bring back players open slather from overseas who aren’t forming combinations with the bulk of your squad, that’s going to undermine your cohesion numbers. Getting rid of the Giteau rule is illogical.”

Several overseas stars set to rejoin the Wallabies fold if the rules are changed.

Australia have lost plenty of talent to foreign clubs in recent years, with the likes of Samu Kerevi, Will Skelton, Rory Arnold and Sean McMahon all missing out on international duty as a result.

Those players, as well as the likes of Marika Koroibete and Brandon Paenga-Amosa who are leaving Australian shores next season, will be able to continue their careers with the Wallabies if Giteau’s Law is scrapped.

South Africa changed their eligibility rules to allow overseas players to line out for the Springboks, which helped transform the previously struggling side into world champions in less than two years.

While Australia certainly aren’t guaranteed to reap the same rewards as South Africa, their poor results in recent years has forced rugby chiefs in the country to consider making significant changes.

