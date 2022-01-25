Steve Diamond takes over at Worcester Warriors with immediate effect

Worcester Warriors have announced that Steve Diamond will take over the club’s rugby programme immediately, and will become director of rugby from the end of the season.

Diamond joined Worcester as a lead rugby consultant in November, but will now take over from head coach Jonathan Thomas, who has left the club with immediate effect.

Alan Solomons will remain as the Warriors’ director of rugby until his retirement at the end of the season and will provide support to Diamond when needed.

Diamond acknowledged that Worcester are not where they need to be at the present moment but was positive about what could lie ahead for the club.

Steve Diamond on taking over at Worcester Warriors.

“We have a really exciting challenge in front of us and it’s one that I am relishing,” Diamond said.

“We have enthusiastic owners who have ambitions for the club to be established in the top six of the Gallagher Premiership and playing in the Heineken Champions Cup.

“Clearly we are not where we would like to be at the moment as a club. To achieve our ambitions, our results need to improve and changes need to be made. A key part of my role will be the recruitment of players and staff.

“Worcester is a hotbed of rugby with a fantastic core group of supporters. We want to grow that supporter base and give the city, county and region a successful and sustainable Premiership club that everyone can be proud of.”

The Sale Sharks stalwart will dive back into rugby full-time.

Diamond has no shortage of experience, having acted as Sale Sharks’ director of rugby for eight years, before he stepped down from the role in December 2020 due to personal reasons.

Although Diamond has only been working with Worcester for two months, he has clearly impressed those in charge at the club, who have given him the responsibility of turning things around.

Worcester are currently in 12th place in the Gallagher Premiership table, ahead of only Bath, having won three, drawn one and lost eight of their league fixtures this season.

