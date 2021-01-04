Steve Diamond reveals reasons for sudden Sale departure

Former Sale Sharks Director of Rugby Steve Diamond has revealed the personal reasons that led him to stepping down from his role with the north-west English club.

Diamond left Sale with immediate effect in December after almost nine years in charge of the team, citing personal reasons for his departure.

The former Sharks hooker explained on BT Sport that a number of family tragedies made him take some time off from rugby.

—Is there a solution for COVID-19 points systems?

—Why did Steve Diamond leave Sale?

—Is ring fencing viable?@ugomonye and @dallaglio8 discuss some major recent topics with Steve Diamond on the phone

“It was for personal reasons. I’ve not spoken to anybody. It’s the first time I’ve said anything about it. My mother died at the beginning of December, my brother died 12 months to the day beforehand and my sister has terminal cancer.

“I built with Simon [Orange] and Ged [Mason] (Sale Sharks owners) a fantastic management team. It’s a great club with really solid foundations and I thought if there was a time for me to step aside and let the other people come through – that was the best time.

“To be fair, the last four weeks have rejuvenated me. No doubt you lads think I look a bit younger. At the right time I’ll get back on the horse but it was the right thing to do at the time,” Diamond explained.

Sale had improved significantly under Diamond in recent years, going from relegation battlers to title contenders, narrowly missing out on the Gallagher Premiership play offs last season.

The Sharks secured their first win since Diamond’s departure on Saturday night against Gloucester, ending a three-match losing streak in all competitions.

Sale currently sit in fourth place in the Premiership table, winning three of their five league matches so far.

