Steve Borthwick explains why Owen Farrell remains as England captain

Steve Borthwick has retained Owen Farrell as England captain and has lauded the Saracens man’s natural leadership abilities.

Farrell will captain England for the upcoming Six Nations campaign, but first he must complete a tackling course which will reduce his four-week ban to three weeks and make him available for the opening game against Scotland.

Courtney Lawes and Ellis Genge will act as vice-captains, both of whom were in the running for the main role, but will back up Farrell as skipper in the weeks ahead.

Borthwick, who played with Farrell for several years while the pair were at Saracens, explained at a press conference exactly why he has chosen his former team mate to lead England.

Steve Borthwick on Owen Farrell.

“I’ve known Owen since he was 17 or 18 years old as a player at Saracens. Normally when a 17 or 18 year old enters first team training at the start of their careers, they are quiet and reserved. Owen’s different,” Borthwick explained.

“Owen came onto the training field and everybody was struck with awe by how hard he pushes himself. Everybody was also struck by how much he demanded of those around him.

“That’s Owen, it’s what he does and that’s why he’s captain of the England rugby team. I know there’s been a period of uncertainty around Owen’s availability.

“I was informed unequivocally by the RFU legal department on Friday that Owen would be available for the first game of the Six Nations for England vs Scotland.”

𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨 Steve Borthwick has named his England men’s squad for the 2023 @SixNationsRugby 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 16, 2023

Reaction to Eddie Jones taking charge of Australia.

Late last night Eddie Jones was announced as Australia’s new head coach having been relieved from his duties with England just last month, in a surprising turn of events.

Borthwick worked under Jones as an assistant coach for a total of eight years at Japan and England, and he could come up against his former mentor at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The newly-appointed England head coach stressed that he is not thinking about an encounter with Jones however, as the Six Nations is just around the corner.

“I’m delighted for him to go and coach his home country. The day that I was announced as England head coach he sent me a message wishing me the very best. This morning I sent him a message wishing him the very best,” Borthwick said.

“It’s a really exciting year with the World Cup around the corner, and as rugby fans we’re all excited about it, but we play Scotland in 19 days.

“That’s going to be our focus, Kevin [Sinfield] and I, all the coaches and all the players, we’re focused on that game.”

Read More About: england rugby, owen farrell, Steve Borthwick