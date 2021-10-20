Steve Borthwick is confident that George Ford will earn England recall

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has backed George Ford to work his way back into England’s squad, after he was left out for next month’s test matches.

Ford was one of several senior England players that were dropped for the games against Tonga, Australia and South Africa, with Mako and Billy Vunipola both missing out, while Jamie George was only called up after an injury to Luke Cowan-Dickie.

The talented Leicester fly-half has already won 76 caps for his country at the age of 28, and has helped to lead the Tigers to the top of the Gallagher Premiership table, but England captain Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith have been selected ahead of him.

Borthwick was speaking to BBC Radio Leicester and argued that if he maintains his current form, Ford will soon be back in England colours.

Steve Borthwick on George Ford.

“He’s been playing really well and he’s got to continue to play well to put the best case forward for selection,” Borthwick said.

“He’s almost got better each week and he’s had different situations to deal with, from dry days on artificial to that wet game at Saracens where he managed to keep us in it.

“I know he will be determined to just keep helping this team because he’s that kind of character. If our players follow even a fraction of the determination that George Ford has, we’ll do very well.”

Eddie Jones has named his squad ahead of the @autumnnations 🔖@O2sports #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 18, 2021

The Leicester man has lost out due to Marcus Smith’s rise.

Although Ford is undoubtedly still on of the best fly-halves in England, Marcus Smith’s recent from has been impossible to ignore, while Owen Farrell has been chosen to captain his country again next month.

Eddie Jones has typically only selected two fly-halves in his squads, despite Farrell often playing at inside centre, and in doing so again there is no room for Ford.

While Ford has often been somewhat underrated during his career, having never been called up by the British and Irish Lions, he has excelled for England far more often than not and still has many years of top-level rugby left in him.

