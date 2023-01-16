Steve Borthwick names five uncapped players in first England squad

Steve Borthwick has named five uncapped players in his first squad as England head coach for the upcoming Six Nations.

Northampton Saints out-half Fin Smith, London Irish’s Ollie Hassell-Collins, Gloucester’s George McGuigan and Harlequins duo Cadan Murley and Jack Walker are the five uncapped players included in the England squad.

There is also the return of Courtney Lawes, who missed the Autumn Nations Series due to injury, while Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Nick Isiekwe, Elliot Daly, Dan Kelly, Max Malins and Joe Marchant have also returned to the squad.

Billy Vunipola, Jonny May and Jack Nowell have all been left out of the squad, in perhaps the most high-profile omissions.

A blend of youth and experience.

Borthwick stressed that he has rewarded players for their form for their respective clubs while also acknowledging the importance of experienced players.

“This is an exciting squad, with a blend of Six Nations experience and young talent, and includes players who are in excellent form in the Premiership,” Borthwick said.

“We are all looking forward to the challenges of the Six Nations and we will approach this great tournament with a spirit of courage and total commitment.

“I know the players can’t wait to get back to Twickenham and give our fans a performance they can be proud of. The hard work for the Scotland game starts now.”

𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🚨 Steve Borthwick has named his England men’s squad for the 2023 @SixNationsRugby 🌹@O2 | #WearTheRose — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 16, 2023

England’s 36-man Six Nations squad.

Forwards

Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick, Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, George McGuigan, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs

Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Dan Kelly, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs.

