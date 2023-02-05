Steve Borthwick stresses England shouldn’t have let lead slip against Scots

Steve Borthwick was left to rue England’s inability to hold onto a lead as his first game in charge of his country ended in defeat to Scotland.

England looked to have taken control of the game when they established a 20-12 lead with 30 minutes left, although Scotland quickly hit back through a try from scrum-half Ben White.

A second try from Duhan van der Merwe gave Scotland a six-point lead with just five minutes remaining, and the visitors were able to hold on for a third consecutive win against England.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, England head coach Steve Borthwick admitted that his side should have been able to see the game out.

Steve Borthwick on England’s loss to Scotland.

“To go in at half-time in the position we were in was an immense credit to the players and at 20-12 up and in control of the game, we shouldn’t be letting that get away from us and we did,” Borthwick said.

“We’ll have a look at it, and I think that’s part of the growth of the team because you’ve got to go through some pain.

“You don’t want to, but there was certainly enough there on that pitch that said I can see some aspects we’re working on, and I can see some things we need to improve.

“We got ourselves in a position to win that game and we didn’t, and we’ll look at that to make sure we are better going forward.”

𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋-𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 Defeat in the Calcutta Cup. Congratulations to @Scotlandteam and best of luck for the rest of your campaign.#ENGvSCO | #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/zrbBpAPRvb — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 4, 2023

The English are now facing an uphill battle.

England have a great opportunity to get back to winning ways when they host Italy next weekend, although a maiden Six Nations title under Borthwick is already looking unlikely.

Away trips to Cardiff and Dublin await England, while a win certainly isn’t guaranteed when France come to London either.

It will always take time for a new head coach to stamp his authority on a team, although Borthwick doesn’t have long to settle in with several big clashes in the coming weeks and the Rugby World Cup taking place later in the year.

