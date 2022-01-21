Stephen Larkham disputes notion that Munster don’t have enough variety to their game

Stephen Larkham has argued that Munster have enough variety in their game plan, and that criticism directed towards the province is often “misinformed”.

Munster have come under plenty of criticism for their performances in recent weeks, with their last four games in particular having been slow-paced, low-scoring affairs.

Head coach Johann van Graan and senior coach Larkham have shouldered the brunt of the criticism, given that they are Munster’s two most senior coaches, but also because both men are leaving the province at the end of the season.

Larkham was speaking at a press conference ahead of Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup encounter against Wasps and argued that much of the criticism directed at the province has been undeserved.

Stephen Larkham defends Munster’s game plan.

“I think you’ve got to be realistic when you look at our game and know that we are not the team that kicks the most in our games. I know we have been criticised for kicking too much in the past but the stats just don’t add up,” Larkham said.

“We feel that we’ve got a very balanced game. We play a game that we want to play. We feel that when there’s an opportunity on the table that we’d like to think that we are going to take those opportunities. I think we’ve got a very sound game and I think we are improving.

“I’ve spoken to you guys a couple of times this season, and I feel that we’ve definitely improved and we’re still improving. We’re looking for improvement every week.

“Some weeks the game doesn’t come together because of the conditions or the referee, or different circumstances. But we certainly have enough variety in our game.

“I could probably add to those specific questions but when you talk generally that we haven’t got the best game, I think that’s misinformed.”

🎥 PRESS PASS | Hear from Munster Senior Coach Stephen Larkham and the squad’s most-capped player Stephen Archer ahead of #MUNvWAS on Sunday with our team announcement coming up just before noon ⤵️#MUNvWAS #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) January 21, 2022

The province are still in contention for silverware despite criticism.

Although criticism directed at Munster hasn’t gone unnoticed by the province’s coaches, they can be comforted by the fact that they are still in contention for silverware in both the Champions Cup and URC.

Munster are guaranteed a place in the knock out stages of the Champions Cup regardless of whether they beat Wasps on Sunday, while they are in fifth place in the URC, but could overtake Ulster and Glasgow Warriors above them, having played one less game than those two clubs.

