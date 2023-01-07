Stephen Ferris scathing of Ulster as poor run of results continues

Stephen Ferris didn’t hold back in his assessment of Ulster’s latest defeat, as Benetton claimed a deserved victory against the province.

Benetton dominated large periods of their encounter with Ulster in Treviso, although Dan McFarland’s men did find themselves leading by a single point with just five minutes remaining.

The Italians retook the lead thanks to a penalty from Rhyno Smith however, and denied Ulster a late try in the corner as Benetton made it three wins on the bounce.

Ulster, on the other hand, have now lost five of their last six games, and Ferris was scathing of his former side’s performance against Benetton on Viaplay Sports.

Stephen Ferris on Ulster’s loss to Benetton.

“I can’t take any more of this. Really disappointing. As an Ulster fan, and somebody who follows them week in and week out, that rut is getting deeper,” Ferris said.

“Take out their maul, they’re offering nothing in attack. They can’t hold onto the ball well, their multi-phase seems to be all over the shop, defensively they’re just not sound.

“I can’t just point my finger on something that’s not making Ulster click. There are just so many different things.”

🗣️ “Really disappointing as an Ulster fan and someone that follows them week in week out, that rut is getting deeper”@StephenFerris6 isn’t impressed with the performance of Ulster today…#URC | #BENvULS pic.twitter.com/0blGRTqq3Y — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) January 7, 2023

Tough fixtures await the Ulstermen.

Ulster won’t have any time to lick their wounds after the defeat in Treviso, as they will travel to La Rochelle next weekend to take on the reigning European champions in the Heineken Champions Cup.

After that is another game against Sale Sharks, who subjected Ulster to a 39-0 defeat last month, which will likely decide whether the province progress to the knock out stages of the Champions Cup.

While Ulster are better placed in the URC, they have fallen from second place to fourth in recent weeks, and will continue to fall if their form does not improved quickly.

