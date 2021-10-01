Stephen Ferris names the one team who can stop Leinster in the URC

Stephen Ferris believes Munster have the best chance of ending Leinster’s reign of dominance in the United Rugby Championship.

Leinster and Munster have often been the top two sides in the league, but the eastern province have certainly been the team to beat in recent years, having won four league titles in a row.

This year has seen the introduction of the four top sides in South Africa to the competition, but Leinster and Munster easily dispatched of the Bulls and Sharks respectively, although they were without their Springboks stars.

Ferris was speaking on Premier Sports about who may be able to wrestle the URC title off of Leinster and gave their old rivals Munster the best chance of ending their reign as champions.

Stephen Ferris on Munster’s chances of knocking Leinster off their perch.

“On the big occasions, they tend to turn it up. At the weekend [against the Bulls] it always looked like they were sitting in second or third gear and they could have cranked it up at any stage,” Ferris said of Leinster.

“I think it was [Madosh] Tambwe who scored a try for them but it came back to a knock-on. Apart from that, the Bulls were just using one-out runners, crashing up, picking and going.

“Yes they had a bit of possession but Leinster dealt with most of what they threw at them with ease. Who’s going to beat them? For me, I think Munster had a huge win at the weekend.

“Simon Zebo’s back, RG Snyman’s back fit, Gavin Coombes is playing some really good rugby. Craig Casey is a live wire at scrum-half… I think they’re the team with the best chance of maybe knocking [Leinster] off their perch.”

The Irish sides once again lead the way in the URC.

The Irish provinces have dominated what was once known as the Celtic League over the last 10 years, having won seven league titles between them, with Leinster accounting for six of those.

The South African sides have been introduced with the aim of increasing the competitiveness of the league, but they’ve gotten off to a bad start in the tournament, as three of their four clubs lost on the opening weekend.

The South African clubs were the only sides in the competition which didn’t have access to any of their international players in the first round, although they would have been expected to fare better nonetheless.

While just one round of the URC has been played so far, the Irish provinces still look to be the teams to beat, with Leinster and Munster looking particularly impressive in their opening fixtures.

