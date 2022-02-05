Stephen Ferris weighs in on the Mack Hansen vs Robert Baloucoune debate

Stephen Ferris believes Connacht’s Mack Hansen deserves his chance to start for Ireland ahead of Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune.

Hansen has been selected to start against Wales in Ireland’s Six Nations opener, in what will be the 23-year-old’s first cap for his country.

Many had expected that Baloucoune would get the nod after James Lowe’s injury, as he started in Ireland’s last game against Argentina, but head coach Andy Farrell has opted for Hansen instead.

Ferris was speaking on Premier Sports on Friday night and noted that Hansen has excelled for Connacht while pointing out a slight positional change would have been needed to fit Baloucoune into the team.

Stephen Ferris on Mack Hansen and Robert Baloucoune.

“Firstly, I think he’s a quality player and I think he deserves a chance. Lots of Ulster fans maybe think that Robert Baloucoune should be in, but I think he’s next in line at the minute,” Ferris said.

“Especially on the wing, Rob Baloucoune would have had to switch over [to the opposite wing] or maybe Andrew Conway would have had to switch over.

“But lots of running metres, defenders beaten, he can offload, he has this canny ability to beat defenders in a very small area of the pitch and break the next tackle and get the offload away. He’s very good at creating small line breaks.

“I’m just very excited to see if he can make the jump up to the next level. The URC is all well and good but when you make the next step up to international rugby any small frailties will get found out.”

Mack Hansen won’t be on hand for Connacht tonight as he has a massive opportunity as a starter for Ireland tomorrow 🟢 “I think what’s probably got him into the squad is that X-factor in attack.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/NM9aE22MM1 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) February 4, 2022

The Ulster winger could still get a chance in the Six Nations.

Although missing out on selection for Ireland will have come as a disappointment to Baloucoune, the Ulster winger responded in great fashion at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

Baloucoune scored two tries against Connacht to help Ulster to a bonus-point 32-12 victory, which sent the northern province to the top of the URC table.

Michael Lowry, another player released from the Ireland squad in order to play for Ulster, was also impressive, as he ran a great line and gave a lovely offload off the ground to set up his side’s first try.

Both Baloucoune and Lowry will rejoin Ireland’s Six Nations squad on Sunday, while their Ulster teammate James Hume will likely win his second cap for his country off the bench today against Wales.

