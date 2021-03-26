Stephen Ferris gives prediction for the Pro14 final between Leinster and Munster

Stephen Ferris has backed Munster to win their first piece of silverware since 2011 by beating Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 final on Saturday.

Once the most decorated province in Ireland, it has been almost a decade since Munster last won a trophy, having beaten Leinster at Thomond Park to win the Magners League back in May 2011.

The same opposition awaits them in this year’s final, and although they have struggled in recent times against Leinster, former Ireland international Ferris told RTE‘s Game On that he believes an upset is on the cards.

𝗙𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿. Ahead of this weekend’s #GuinnessPRO14 Grand Final, our team of experts give their thoughts on the big game! 🗣 📺 Watch #GuinnessPRO14 Grand Final live: https://t.co/cVrQE6yJbZ 🔵🏆🔴 | #LEIvMUN pic.twitter.com/3owzo76M6y — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 25, 2021

“Leinster have won the last five games against Munster. I was chatting to Alan Quinlan during the week and he was saying that if it’s six losses in a row, that’s in the history books, it’s never actually been done before,” Ferris said.

“So that’s an incentive for Leinster but it’s also an incentive for Munster to not let that happen and to get absolutely stuck into Leinster into their own back yard.

“Of course there’s no fans there, nobody spilling out of the pubs in Ballsbridge towards the RDS so I think that will be playing in Munster’s favour for sure.”

‘I fancy Munster for this’

Leinster have dominated the Pro14 in recent years, and will win their fourth consecutive league title should they beat Munster at the RDS Arena on Saturday.

While the weight of history is with Leinster heading into the game, Munster have impressed so far in the current somewhat disrupted season, leading Ferris to back the southern province against their old rivals.

“Leo Cullen’s going to have a hard job on his hands to keep everybody happy and you know what? I fancy Munster for this,” Ferris revealed.

“They have a really good squad, they’re playing some entertaining rugby and I think that centre partnership of Damien De Allende and Chris Farrell could upset a few Leinster players and a few Leinster fans.”

Leinster and Munster will renew their rivalry at 5pm in the Guinness Pro14 final this Saturday, just a week after Ireland defeated England in the last round of the Six Nations.

