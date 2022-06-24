Stephen Ferris recalls how much Johnny Sexton ‘hated’ being benched at underage level

Stephen Ferris has recalled how much more determined Johnny Sexton was to improve his game compared to his team mates when both men were playing underage rugby.

Ferris and Sexton first played together back in 2005 for Ireland’s U21 team, and even back then it was clear to see just how much of a fierce competitor the out-half was.

Despite that, Sexton struggled to get game time that year as Gareth Steenson, who would never go on to play for Ireland at senior level but enjoyed plenty of success at club level with Exeter Chiefs, usually started at out-half ahead of the Dubliner.

Stephen Ferris was speaking at the Canterbury launch of the new men’s and women’s Ireland home jersey and explained just how much being left on the bench drove Sexton on to improve.

Stephen Ferris on Johnny Sexton.

“Sexton [spent] hours and hours kicking, spiralling the ball, kicking for posts and he was just religious in everything he done,” Ferris explained.

“We were already having a cup of coffee back at the hotel and he was still just meticulously going through everything, just trying to make himself a better player.

“He hated that Gareth Steenson was ahead of him. It drove him up the wall. He’d fall out with people and he just couldn’t understand why he wasn’t getting selected. It’s just that drive and determination, and it’s the character of the fella.

“I got on so well with him at underage rugby and it’s a credit to him, and I think him alone, that he’s made it this far and that he’s going to try to lead Ireland at a Rugby World Cup.”

Another Rugby World Cup awaits the Ireland veteran.

Sexton is still as important as ever to Ireland, as he currently captains his country and looks set to do so at next year’s Rugby World Cup, by which time he will be 38 years old.

Ferris, who is less than a month younger than Sexton, made his senior Ireland debut in 2006, a full three years before the Leinster stalwart, although a persistent ankle injury brought his rugby career to an end back in 2014.

The Ireland out-half has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career, although when fit he is still one of the best in the business despite his advancing age.

