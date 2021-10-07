Stephen Ferris slams Jake White for making excuses for the Bulls’ poor form

Stephen Ferris has criticised Jake White for making excuses for the Bulls’ performance in the opening rounds of the United Rugby Championship.

The Bulls’ have gotten off to a terrible start in the URC, having succumbed to a 31-3 loss to Leinster, before they suffered a 34-7 defeat to Connacht the following week.

More was expected of the Bulls, who have proven themselves to be the best side in South Africa in recent years, which has led head coach Jake White to claim that poor weather and different law interpretations have affected their performances.

Former Ireland and Ulster flanker Stephen Ferris was speaking to Premier Sports and advised White to focus on improving areas within the Bulls’ control, and not on the officiating and Irish weather.

Stephen Ferris on Jake White.

“The Bulls’ head coach Jake White always seems to be coming up with excuses as to why his team aren’t performing. It might be the weather one week, decisions and referees one week, travel the next week,” Ferris said.

“There’s a lot of getting used to for the South African teams in this league. I think instead of complaining about it all the time and coming up with excuses, just knuckle down and get on with it and learn from it.

“Jake White’s been around a hell of a long time and he’s won more trophies than I ever did. But I just feel that the Bulls’ head coach is coming out with a bit of a rant.

“Maybe it’s just that he doesn’t want to pinpoint any of his players and drag them out. But at the same time, the Bulls have been underperforming and he needs to get sorted out.”

The South African side’s poor start to the URC.

While the Bulls won South Africa’s domestic tournament – the Currie Cup – just last month, they have gotten off to the worst start of all the South African sides in the URC.

Although the other South African sides haven’t had a particularly impressive start to life in the northern hemisphere either, with the Lions the only team of the four to have won a game in the first two rounds.

It should be noted that the South African sides are yet to play at home, and won’t be doing so until round six at the end of November, but they have fallen well below what was expected of them nonetheless.

They should improve once their Springboks players return from international duty, but that is unlikely to happen until after South Africa’s November internationals and improvements will need to come sooner than that.

