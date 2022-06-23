Stephen Ferris urges Ireland to start James Hume against the All Blacks

Stephen Ferris has urged Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to start Ulster centre James Hume in at least one of the three upcoming test matches against the All Blacks.

Hume has just three Ireland caps to his name, having made his international debut last summer against the USA, although another outstanding season for Ulster has seen him included in his country’s squad for the tour of New Zealand.

The Ulsterman has no shortage of competition however, with Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Ciarán Frawley also included in the touring squad for the three games against New Zealand, as well as two matches against the Māori All Blacks.

Hume will almost certainly get game time against the Māori as long as injury doesn’t get in the way, although the 23-year-old will be hoping to feature against the All Blacks too.

Stephen Ferris was speaking at the Canterbury launch of the new men’s and women’s Ireland home jersey and was full of praise for Hume, who has been one of Ulster’s best players this season.

‘He could wear the 13 jersey for Ireland for the next decade.’

“James Hume is the real deal, I think. He is somebody that could wear the 13 jersey for Ireland for the next decade, and British and Irish Lions and so forth,” Ferris said.

“He’s got charisma, he’s got a good character, he rates himself highly and he’s got every right to do so.

“He’s performing on the biggest stage, whether that’s against Toulouse, whether it’s against Munster at home, whether it’s in a defeat in the semi-final against the Stormers, he never really has a bad game.

“I think if Ulster could do with a few more players like him and a bit more grunt up front maybe as well.”

Through every tough challenge. By every full voice. In every single county. Ireland’s strength knows no bounds. Shop the new Ireland Home Kit from @canterburyNZ In-store and online at @Elverys #MadeStronger I #NothingLikeIt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 23, 2022

James Hume has no shortage of competition.

Ireland have of course had quite a successful season so far, having won seven of their eight test matches since November, which includes a victory against the All Blacks in Dublin.

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose started at centre that day, while Robbie Henshaw returned from injury the following week to start against Argentina.

While Ferris acknowledged that those three may remain as the frontrunners to form Ireland’s starting centre combination, he was adamant that Hume is more than deserving of an opportunity.

“Personally, I definitely think [Hume] deserves to start a test match against the All Blacks. I personally feel as well he’s been the best 13 in Ireland this season. I think he’s been the most consistent,” Ferris explained.

“I think he carves it up, he hits good running lines, he’s a really good distributor, he has a good step, he has a good finish on him, he’s a really good tackler when he gets up and puts heat on you. The two games that he played against Leinster, he was excellent.

“I certainly think he deserves a shot. Will he get it? I don’t know. Everybody talks about Robbie Henshaw and it’s all about the players that are ahead of him at the minute. Why are they ahead of him?

“Just because they’ve had 30 caps for Ireland? Possibly. Because they’ve played with each other more in the combinations? Possibly. So there’s a few things still going against him.

“If he does get an opportunity he has to link in really well with somebody, like Bundee Aki at 12, who’s a lot like Stuart McCloskey in the way that he can play and the physicality he brings to games. I fully expect him to get a test run over the next few weeks.”

Stephen Ferris believes Ulster’s season will go down as a failure.

Although Hume gave it his all for Ulster this season, it ultimately wasn’t enough to deliver the first piece of silverware for the northern province since 2006.

Ulster came agonisingly close to securing a home URC final as they suffered a last-gasp defeat to the Stormers, while they also fell to a narrow defeat to Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Despite some impressive performances throughout the year, Ferris believes that Ulster’s season will go down as a failure on account of their inability to end their long trophy drought.

“The boys put it all on the table at the start of the season and said their only goal was to win silverware this season. So when you come out and say it at the start of the season and don’t win silverware then it’s a failure, isn’t it? It has to be,” Ferris commented.

“There’s no other way around it. When in previous years they’ve said, ‘We’ll try to make the knock outs and just keep banging on the door, get to finals, you never know what can happen on the day.’

“That’s all well and good, you back yourself up in doing that most years. But when you actually come out and say that, you have to win silverware. That can be quite dangerous and it can also give the fans a false expectation, a false hope.

“That maybe happened towards the end of the season. I think with Ulster this year, and it’s been very consistent all throughout their year, is that they’ve fallen away especially in the latter part of games.

“I’m not sure why, if it’s down to tactics, or down to strength and conditioning, if it’s down to fatigue or mental fatigue. Especially towards the latter part of the season they really dropped off.

“Ulster got out of the blocks very well in all their games, I think it was 70 per cent of their points they scored in the first half.

“They need to think about that going into next year and re-evaluate some of the things they maybe left out on the table at the start of this season.”

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, today launched the new men’s and women’s Ireland Rugby Home jersey that will be worn throughout the 2022/23 season, plus a range of training wear for all fans of the game. Former Ireland international Stephen Ferris is pictured at the launch in Dublin today. The new jerseys and training wear are on sale now in store at Intersport Elverys and online via Elverys.ie , and on Canterbury.com

Read More About: ireland rugby, stephen ferris, ulster rugby