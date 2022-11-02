Stephen Ferris urges Ireland to reconsider potential kit clash with Springboks

Stephen Ferris has urged Ireland to consider wearing a white jersey against the Springboks, rather than the recently revealed alternate kit.

Ireland are taking on South Africa in a highly-anticipated clash at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, although much of the pre-match discussion has centred on the alternate kit the home side will wear.

The IRFU unveiled a predominantly navy jersey which Ireland are expected to wear on Saturday a few days ago, which will be potentially difficult to distinguish from the dark green jersey of the Springboks.

Astonishingly, there was an issue with kits the last time Ireland and South Africa played back in 2017 as well, as the Irish togged out in a dark grey kit, instead of choosing a more sensible colour, such as white.

Stephen Ferris was speaking at the launch of Canterbury’s new Ireland heritage jersey and admitted his concerns over a potential kit clash on Saturday.

Stephen Ferris on the potential kit clash.

“I was chatting to the lads and I’m actually not sure that a final decision has been made on this because there’s been so much brought up in the media this week,” Ferris commented.

“I think it was the case that it was going to be the alternate jersey and South Africa wearing green, but now there’s so much chit chat about it, it might change. It is a lot bluer than I thought it looked when the lads were wearing it at the Aviva.

“With a five o’clock kick off, the flood lights will be on, will there be much of a difference? I think in this day and age you shouldn’t have any clash in jerseys.

“It should be very easy to distinguish who is who. If there is any doubt whatsoever then maybe Ireland should wear white, or South Africa should wear white. This is potentially the game of the autumn series across the whole board.

“The last thing we want to come out of it after 80 minutes is chit chat about how the two jerseys look the same. It’s a quick and easy fix just to get the jerseys sorted out.”

The 2022 Ireland alternate jersey! 👕 Worn together, worn bolder. Ready to take on the Springboks next weekend! #TeamOfUs | #MadeStronger — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 30, 2022

The result is everything for Ireland.

Ireland have enjoyed a great 12 months of international rugby, as the exciting brand of attacking rugby that was first showcased last November has led to a Triple Crown and test series victory against the All Blacks.

Questions remain over Ireland’s ability to deal with larger and more physical packs however, as seen in the most recent loss to France, and South Africa will be bringing more of the same.

Although Andy Farrell’s side have secured great results while producing very attractive rugby, Ferris stressed that a win by any means necessary has to be the priority for Ireland.

“If Ireland don’t play particularly great, if their running game doesn’t happen, if they steal half a dozen of the Springboks’ lineouts and they nick a couple of penalties and win the game, I think everyone will be delighted with that,” Ferris said.

“That’s because it’s not always going to go your own way, especially in World Cups, as we know previously. This South African side, the question mark has always come up, can Ireland mix it with big, strong, physical packs? Can they do it?

“We haven’t seen if they can or not yet. So if they win by whatever means possible then they can say that they can. So everything is just on the result and that’s what they’ve got to chat about.

“And I think we’ll do it, I really do. I know that Rassie Erasmus, off the back of South Africa’s Rugby Championship and playing some half decent rugby, will have his boys completely fired up.

“If they do get into Ireland’s mindset early on and absolutely flatten them, then I can’t wait to see how Ireland react. I can’t wait to see what their mettle is.

“If they can get this performance right and get the win, everyone across world rugby will be talking about Ireland as one of the favourites for the World Cup.”

Ireland’s status as the world’s number one side.

The world’s number one ranked side will take on the reigning world champions in Dublin this Saturday, a fact that certainly hasn’t flown under the radar.

Andy Farrell recently stressed that Ireland should embrace their position at the top of the rankings and use it as a weapon, a far cry from the underdogs tag which previous Irish teams preferred to play under.

Ferris stressed just how much the team’s mindset has changed since he was playing for his country and argued that the number one ranking does provide Ireland with a boost.

“When I played, I think the highest we were ranked was fourth,” Ferris explained.

“We were walking into team meetings and Declan Kidney had written up New Zealand, South Africa, England and we were all like, ‘Oh Jeez, there’s Ireland, we’re sitting fourth, unbelievable!’

“We thought we were heroes and it’s just come on leaps and bounds, it’s a different level now. They’re at the top and they want to hang onto it for as long as possible. Johnny Sexton wants to write his name into the history books even more.

“Of course we’re going to be face with the challenge of all these teams over the next year, but I think they’re more than capable of doing it.

“Imagine Ireland going into the Rugby World Cup, first game, number one seed in the world. It would be a brilliant talking point for everybody.”

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has revealed the new Ireland Rugby Heritage jersey, inspired by the classic jerseys of the past. The Heritage jersey is available now via Intersport Elverys in store and via Elverys.ie, and on Canterbury.com. Pictured at the launch of the heritage jersey are former Ireland internationals Fiona Coghlan and Stephen Ferris, in Toner’s Pub, Baggot St, Dublin.

