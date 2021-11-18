Stephen Ferris believes Ireland should have beaten the All Blacks by 30 points

Stephen Ferris has argued that the scoreboard did not reflect how dominant Ireland were in their 29-20 win against the All Blacks.

Ireland were obviously thrilled to claim their third-ever win against the All Blacks on Saturday despite failing to convert a number of opportunities after they dominated both possession and territory at the Aviva Stadium.

New Zealand were on the back foot for almost the entirety of the first half, but they somehow managed to take a 10-5 lead into the break, before the incessant pressure eventually took a toll in the second half as Ireland took full advantage of tired defenders.

Former Ireland international Ferris was writing in his column for the Belfast Telegraph and argued that the men in green had actually “hammered” the All Blacks despite the relatively close scoreline.

Stephen Ferris on Ireland’s win against the All Blacks.

“For me, it was really so one-sided. They actually hammered them though obviously, the scoreboard didn’t reflect that the fact is that Ireland were better in every department. If they had won by 30 points you wouldn’t have been surprised,” Ferris wrote.

The intensity that they brought, the style of play they brought from minute one I think initially shell-shocked the All Blacks and then proved too much for them in terms of getting enough field position to score what they needed.

“Andy Farrell’s side were just a joy to watch even though they left a lot of opportunities slip by in that opening half (which ended with New Zealand leading 10-5).

“They were well worth their victory and are looking really good going forward to the Six Nations.”

Not a bad way to score your first Ireland try…@VodafoneIreland Player of the Match, @caelan_doris, was at his destructive best on Saturday! 💪#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/CR2v67glhy — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 14, 2021

New Zealand look to pick up the pieces against France.

The All Blacks will be eager to exact revenge on Ireland when they come to New Zealand for a three match tour next summer, but for now, their attention must turn to another big test against France on Saturday.

New Zealand rarely put in two underwhelming performances in a row, but they will be fatigued after a draining encounter with Ireland, while they will also be without Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Interestingly, France have decided against starting a 10-12 combo of Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack, as they had done against Argentina and Georgia, and have instead opted for Ntamack at 10 and Jonathan Danty at 12.

Danty is far more similar to Ireland’s Bundee Aki than Ntamack, which indicates that France head coach Fabien Galthie believes that having a crash ball centre could be key to beating New Zealand.

The All Blacks could look to negate Danty’s impact and add size to their midfield by starting Quinn Tupaea at inside centre, who was left out of the match-day squad against Ireland.

