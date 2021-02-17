‘This is all wrong’ – Stephen Ferris fumes over Zander Fagerson ban

Share and Enjoy !

Stephen Ferris has criticised the length of Zander Fagerson’s suspension after the Scotland prop was shown a red card for a dangerous clean out against Wales.

Fagerson has been banned for four weeks by an independent disciplinary committee, and will miss Scotland’s remaining Six Nations matches against France, Ireland and Italy.

The Scotland prop accepted that he had committed an act of foul play but did not accept that his actions were worthy of a red card.

RED CARD 🟥 Zander Fagerson sent off after a dangerous clear out. Scotland down to 14 men!

Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony was shown a red card for a similar offence against Wales in the opening round of the Six Nations, but only received a three-week ban for his foul play.

‘A potential Lions spot now out the window’

Ferris, a former Ulster and Ireland player, was baffled by the decision to suspend Fagerson for a longer period of time than O’Mahony, despite the general consensus being that the Irishman’s offence was worse.

“Correct me if I’m wrong here. Zander Fagerson banned for four matches for a mistimed clean out. His red card has been widely debated.

“POM [O’Mahony] banned for three matches for an elbow to the face of a player. Everyone in agreement it was a red card. This is all wrong. And a potential Lions spot now 100 per cent out the window,” Ferris tweeted.

Fagerson is allowed to appeal the decision but the Scotland prop’s 2021 Six Nations campaign is more than likely finished.

The 25-year-old has been a crucial player for Scotland since he made his international debut back in 2016, having won 36 caps for his country to date.

The ban comes as a blow to the Scotsman’s British and Irish Lions aspirations, with no more internationals scheduled for after the Six Nations and before the tour.

