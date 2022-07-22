Stephen Ferris calls Dylan Hartley a ‘cheap shot merchant’ and a ‘liar’ over finger bite

Stephen Ferris has labelled Dylan Hartley as a “cheap shot merchant” and a “liar” after the former England captain denied biting the Ulsterman’s finger.

Hartley received an eight-week ban for biting Ferris’ finger during a Six Nations match between England and Ireland in 2012, although he wasn’t penalised during the match as referee Nigel Owens didn’t see it.

Despite being cited for the incident after the game, Hartley denied that he had bitten Ferris just last year, which has not gone down well with the former Ireland flanker.

Ferris was speaking on RugbyPass’ Offload podcast and insisted that Hartley had bitten him, while revealing that he never received an apology from the Englishman.

Stephen Ferris on Dylan Hartley.

“He denied he ever did it? Then why did he get banned? I think he’s a cheap shot merchant, I always have done. He’s obviously a liar as well,” Ferris said of Hartley.

“We obviously played against England in 2012. At the bottom of a ruck on the far let hand side… I went to Dubai three days after that and a week later in Dubai I still had the teeth marks of Dylan Hartley’s teeth on my finger. A week later.

“I’m hardly going to stand on the pitch and bite my own finger. It was only me and Dylan Hartley on the floor, it couldn’t have been anyone else. Unless a dog fucking ran out from behind the stadium and bit me on the finger and the ran off again.

“If he had admitted it and rang me up and said, ‘Stevie, sorry about that. I bit your finger.’ As he talks about, the red mist comes over him. I would have went, ‘Alright. No worries pal, we all make mistakes. See you later, I’ll catch you around.'”

The Englishman had a poor disciplinary record.

Hartley racked up 60 weeks worth of bans during his professional rugby career for a variety of incidents, which includes eye gouging, elbowing, verbal abuse of a referee, head butting and of course biting.

The Englishman’s discipline did improve as he aged, with his last ban coming in 2016 before he ultimately retired in 2019 due to a knee injury.

