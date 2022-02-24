Stephen Ferris names his dream team of those he played with or against

Stephen Ferris has left Ireland team mate Brian O’Driscoll out of his dream team of players he played with or against during his career.

Former Ulster and Ireland flanker Ferris is arguably one of the greatest back rows to play for his country, although his career was cut short by a persistent ankle injury that forced him into retirement at the age of 28.

While Ferris didn’t have as long a career as he, or Ireland and Ulster fans would have wanted, he did still play alongside and against some of the best rugby players of his generation.

Ferris has selected a dream team made up of the players he shared a pitch with for World Rugby and has made some surprising calls.

A number of surprising calls have been made.

The most eye-catching decision is leaving out Brian O’Driscoll, with Wales centre Jonathan Davies selected at 13 instead.

Ferris seems to be on a similar wave length to three-time British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland, who caused uproar among Irish fans when he selected Davies over O’Driscoll for the third test against Australia in 2013.

Ferris has included three Ireland team mates however, with Munster duo Paul O’Connell and David Wallace making the cut, while fellow Ulsterman Tommy Bowe is selected on the wing.

There is no shortage of big-name players included, with South Africa’s Tendai Mtawarira and New Zealand’s Dan Carter in the side, although the selection of All Blacks winger Hosea Gear is somewhat surprising.

Gear was a powerful and talented winger, although he only won 14 caps for his country, which is well below the average in Ferris’ dream team.

🔢 @StephenFerris6 picks his Dream Team of the best players he played against or alongside during his illustrious career for @UlsterRugby, @IrishRugby and the @lionsofficial – and it’s pretty special! pic.twitter.com/knJW7foU5U — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) February 22, 2022

Stephen Ferris’ dream team.

15. Kurtley Beale (Australia)

14. Tommy Bowe (Ireland)

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

12. Ma’a Nonu (New Zealand)

11. Hosea Gear (New Zealand)

10. Dan Carter (New Zealand)

9. Aaron Smith (New Zealand)

8. Sebastien Chabal (France)

7. David Wallace (Ireland)

6. Jerome Kaino (New Zealand)

5. Bakkies Botha (South Africa)

4. Paul O’Connell (Ireland)

3. Carl Hayman (New Zealand)

2. John Smit (South Africa)

1. Tendai Mtawarira (South Africa)

