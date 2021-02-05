Stephen Ferris questions Dan Lydiate’s Wales return

Stephen Ferris has questioned Dan Lydiate’s place in the Wales squad for the Six Nations Championship.

Lydiate has not played for Wales in more than two years but has been named by Wayne Pivac at blindside flanker, ahead of Josh Navidi who starts on the bench.

The 33-year old has played exceptionally well for his country in the past, and played in all three of the British and Irish Lions tests with Australia in 2013. But the flanker has not shone on the international stage for quite some time.

𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: Wales side to face @IrishRugby in our 2021 #GuinnessSixNations opener this Sunday ☘️ ⠀

⠀

⏎ 𝘋𝘢𝘯 𝘓𝘺𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘺𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘳𝘢𝘶 𝘥𝘳𝘰𝘴 𝘎𝘺𝘮𝘳𝘶 𝘢𝘮 𝘺 𝘵𝘳𝘰 𝘤𝘺𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘧 𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘪𝘴 𝘛𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘸𝘦𝘥𝘥 2018. ⠀

⠀

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #HWFN pic.twitter.com/tdEONKsBQi — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 5, 2021

Despite a return to form playing for the Ospreys, Ferris explained to RTE‘s Game On before the Welsh team was announced on Friday why he was so surprised by Lydiate’s inclusion.

“I’m not sure about Dan Lydiate, to be honest, I think his best years are behind him and I wouldn’t have any bother saying that to his face.

“He’s been an exceptional player for Wales and for the Lions over the years.

“Yes he does offer something different, but running around, diving at people’s feet will only get you so far,” Ferris said.

‘He’s not a particularly good ball carrier.’

Ireland‘s starting back row on Sunday will consist of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander, while Will Connor starts on the bench.

While Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau have more than proven themselves in international rugby in recent times, Ferris expects the Irish back row to get the upper hand in Cardiff.

“He’s not a particularly good ball carrier, he isn’t particularly good in the lineout, I haven’t seen enough of a work rate out of him when he’s been playing club rugby and he hasn’t worn an international jersey for a while.

“Maybe he’s going to offer something different that Wayne Pivac and his coaching team are looking at, I’m not so sure but I’ll be very interested to see if he starts.

“If he does start, if I was CJ Stander or Will Connors or whoever’s going to start in the back row, I’d be licking my lips to be honest with you,” Ferris commented.

Read More About: dan lydiate, ireland rugby, Six Nations, stephen ferris, wales rugby