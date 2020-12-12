Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has insisted that his side’s loss to Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup has not changed their approach for the rest of the competition.

The Ulstermen were narrowly beaten by Toulouse at the Kingspan Stadium in an absorbing affair which featured seven tries in total.

The home side started well, scoring too early tries to go ahead by 12 points, but brilliant individual performances from Cheslin Kolbe and Antoine Dupont saw the French side claw their way back into the game.

While Ulster’s progression in the Heineken Champions Cup now looks doubtful, with each side only playing four pool matches this season, McFarland was remaining positive.

“It doesn’t change the approach we have to the Gloucester game. We’ll go there fully intent on trying to win in what is probably a more difficult situation than we are at home.

“We’ll stay positive and take our learnings. Bottom line is there was a lot of effort there and we were playing a top-class side. Sometimes it goes your way, sometimes it won’t.

“But we weren’t good enough. From our perspective that game was winnable. We had areas we were pretty dominant in and unfortunately in the first half we gave up two tries off bouncing balls. It was too easy for them.

“We were pretty close in the end but we weren’t quite there,” McFarland told the Belfast Telegraph.

Injury concerns for Ulster

Ulster will take on Gloucester next weekend at the Kingsholm Stadium in what is now a must-win game for the northern province.

With only four teams advancing from both pools of 12 in this year’s competition, Ulster’s chances of progression will be all but gone if they taste defeat in the south-west of England.

There are furthern concerns for Ulster in the shape of two injuries to key players Marcell Coetzee and Sam Carter, who were both withdrawn during the loss to Toulouse.

