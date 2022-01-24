Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe believes Antoine Dupont is ‘by far’ the world’s best

Springboks winger Cheslin Kolbe hailed his former Toulouse team mate Antoine Dupont, saying he was “by far” the outstanding player of 2021.

Dupont was named as the World Rugby player of the year for 2021, beating off competition from fellow nominees Michael Hooper, Samu Kerevi and Maro Itoje.

Kolbe, who many would argue is up there himself with the best in the world, played with no shortage of world class players last year, as five of his Springboks’ team mates were included in World Rugby’s dream team.

The South African winger was in agreement with World Rugby’s choice for player of the year however, telling SA Rugby Mag that Toulouse and France scrum-half Dupont was fully deserving of the award.

Cheslin Kolbe on Antoine Dupont.

“I have had the privilege to play alongside him at Toulouse and he is an unbelievable and gifted talent,” Kolbe said.

“He is a player that can basically do anything you ask of him and he makes it look so easy. I am just delighted for him to be named player of the year. I think he really deserved it and was the outstanding player by far.

“Looking at the way he performed, he definitely set the standard now for players, not just in the local competitions but across the world the way he has performed.

“It just now for us to measure ourselves against the best player in the world and be consistent in that too.”

The diminutive duo’s time together has come to an end.

Kolbe and Dupont achieved many great things together at Toulouse, having won the Top 14 and Heineken Champions Cup last year; but their time together ended when the South African winger signed for Toulon at the start of the season.

The two can now expect to come up against each other in the Top 14, as well as in international rugby, with France set to host South Africa in this year’s Autumn Nations Series in November.

Dupont clinched the World Rugby player of the year award last year, but Kolbe is likely to stay in contention for the sport’s highest individual honour in the years to come.

