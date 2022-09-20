Springboks v Los Pumas: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The Springboks will likely need to claim a big win against Los Pumas in order to win this year’s Rugby Championship.

South Africa are currently tied with New Zealand at the top of The Rugby Championship table on 14 points, although the All Blacks are in first place thanks to points difference.

New Zealand are 41 points to the good while South Africa have a points difference of +28, something which both sides will be very wary of heading into the final round.

South Africa will know exactly what they need to do before their game against Argentina kicks off as New Zealand are playing Australia several hours earlier that morning, where anything from a bonus-point win to a losing bonus-point could be enough.

Argentina technically have a chance at winning The Rugby Championship with a bonus-point win, although realistically they will be aiming for a win of any kind against the reigning world champions.

Springboks v Los Pumas: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, September 24th on Sky Sports Mix. Coverage begins at 3.55pm Irish time while kick off is at 4.05pm.

In good news for those without a Sky Sports package, Sky TV and Virgin Media TV customers can both access Sky Sports Mix with a standard package.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

TRC STANDINGS RD #5

New Zealand and South Africa on top but still all to play for in the last round [#6]… bonus points will be the key!

Match reports: https://t.co/hjwFUnocb3#TRC2022 pic.twitter.com/46Evpg7d1p — TheRugbyChampionship (@SanzarTRC) September 19, 2022

Team news.

Both teams must name their match-day squads by Thursday at the latest, although the Springboks have named their team early as per usual.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has made two changes to his starting team, as Frans Steyn will start at out-half in place of the injured Damian Willemse, while Pieter-Steph du Toit replaces Franco Mostert at flanker.

Bongi Mbonambi has been named on the bench after recovering from a knee injury, while Kurt-Lee Arendse is also among the replacements after serving his ban for a dangerous challenge on Beauden Barrett.

🇿🇦 Minor changes to the Bok team for the big clash in Durban

✅ Steyn and Du Toit to start against @lospumas

🗣️ “We showed in the first half last week what we are capable of”

🔗 https://t.co/aNetG9kBg8#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/YPMiJs9KiA — Springboks (@Springboks) September 20, 2022

Argentina have no new injury concerns following their 36-20 loss to South Africa in Buenos Aires, although head coach Michael Cheika often makes a number of changes to his team each week.

Cheika has named a 29-man squad for the trip to Durban, with Ignacio Calles and Mayo Vivas called up, while Santiago Medrano, Santiago Grondona, Tomás Albornoz, Santiago Cordero, Rodrigo Bruni, Eliseo Morales and Thomas Gallo have been released.

¡Llegamos a Sudáfrica! 🐆 Estos son los 29 jugadores que arribaron a Durban de cara a la última fecha del #VisaMacroRugbyChampionship ante los Springboks. 📆 Sábado 24/09

⏰ 12:05 h (hora argentina)

🏟️ Hollywoodbets Kings Park pic.twitter.com/gtIikgDch8 — Los Pumas (@lospumas) September 19, 2022

