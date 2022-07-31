Springboks v All Blacks: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The Springboks take on the All Blacks in the first game of The Rugby Championship.

One of rugby’s greatest rivalries will be renewed on Saturday, as South Africa host New Zealand at Mbombela Stadium in the first round of The Rugby Championship.

The All Blacks are the defending champions, although they head into the tournament under a great deal of pressure having lost a test series to Ireland on home soil.

South Africa won their July test series against Wales, although they did suffer their first-ever defeat at home to the Welsh in the second encounter between the sides in Bloemfontein.

Springboks v All Blacks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, August 6th on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 4pm while the match kicks off at 4.05pm.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

🫣 The Boks are preparing for a tough two weeks against NZ: “They have world class players in their ranks” – more here: https://t.co/kYdBmvwDWK#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/lg8dn7BtlN — Springboks (@Springboks) July 28, 2022

Team news.

Both teams will name their match-day squads on Thursday at the latest, although the Springboks released their team selections for all three matches against Wales on Tuesday, so expect this to be the case again.

South Africa did plenty of chopping and changing for their three tests against Wales, although head coach Jacques Nienaber will likely go with a similar team to the one that featured in the third game, minus the injured Cheslin Kolbe.

Veterans Duane Vermeulen and Francois Steyn are back in the Springboks squad after missing out on the series against Wales, although the former is not expected to feature against the All Blacks as he continues to recover from knee surgery.

New Zealand will travel to South Africa with a new-look coaching team, as assistant coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have both been relieved of their duties, with Jason Ryan brought in to replace the former.

There have been minimal changes to the All Blacks’ playing squad however, with Sam Cane retained as captain despite reports previously suggesting that he would be stripped of the responsibility.

