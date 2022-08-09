Springboks v All Blacks second test: TV details, team news and kick-off time

The Springboks will look to pile more pressure on the All Blacks as they take on their old rivals for the second time in this year’s Rugby Championship.

South Africa claimed a comfortable 26-10 win against New Zealand in Mbombela last Saturday, in what was the fifth loss in six games for the once all-conquering All Blacks.

Another loss for New Zealand on South African soil would leave their hopes of defending their Rugby Championship title in tatters, while it could also spell the end for Ian Foster as All Blacks head coach.

However, should the All Blacks win on Saturday their hopes of winning the tournament would stay very much alive, while New Zealand Rugby may decide against removing Foster from his position.

Springboks v All Blacks: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, August 13th on Sky Sports Action. Coverage begins at 3.55pm Irish time while the match kicks off at 4.05pm.

Sky Sports can also be accessed through a NOW TV subscription.

Team news.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber named his match-day squad two days early as per usual, with five changes made to the starting team that beat New Zealand last Saturday.

Among the forwards, Duane Vermeulen has returned to the team after recovering from knee surgery, Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker, while Ox Nche replaces Trevor Nyakane at loosehead prop.

In the backline, Jaden Hendrikse replaces Faf de Klerk at scrum-half, after the latter was knocked out in the opening minute of the match in Mbombela. Jesse Kriel replaces Kurt-Lee Arendse on the wing, after he suffered a concussion and picked up a four-match ban for a dangerous challenge on Beauden Barrett.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster is expected to name his match-day squad on Thursday, and may be forced into make a number of changes to the team that started the first test against the Springboks.

Brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett may both be unavailable for the game in Johannesburg after they came off injured last Saturday, although there is a chance they could recover in time.

