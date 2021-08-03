Faf de Klerk misses out as Springboks name team for third Lions test

South Africa have made two changes to their starting team for the third test against the British and Irish Lions.

Both changes in the Springboks’ starting XV have been made due to injury, as scrum-half Faf de Klerk has been replaced by Cobus Reinach, while Pieter-Steph du Toit has also been ruled out.

Franco Mostert will move from the second row to the back row in place of Du Toit, while Lood de Jager has been promoted from the bench to start alongside fellow lock Eben Etzebeth.

🇿🇦 BREAKING: The Springbok team for the #CastleLionsSeries decider

👏 50 up for De Allende as Reinach and Steyn are called up

🗣️ “It was important to maintain consistency in selection”

🔗 Team announcement: https://t.co/gD3tFd82dZ#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/WO8J8Me8jw — Springboks (@Springboks) August 3, 2021

Morne Steyn returns to South Africa’s match-day squad.

The Springboks have opted for a 5/3 forwards/backs split for the final test, as 37-year-old Morne Steyn comes onto the replacements as a back-up to starting fly-half Handre Pollard.

Steyn played against the Lions in the test series back in 2009, and will join a very exclusive club in winning caps against the touring side 12 years apart should he make an appearance off the bench.

Elsewhere the bench remains unchanged, save for de Jager’s promotion to the starting team.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber explained that he felt it was important to maintain consistency in his match-day squad, after his side overpowered the Lions in the second test in Cape Town.

Check out the Springboks’ starting XV for the third test below.

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Cobus Reinach

8. Jasper Wiese

7. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

5. Lood de Jager

4. Eben Etzebeth

3. Frans Malherbe

2. Bongi Mbonambi

1. Steven Kitshoff

Replacements.

16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Trevor Nyakane, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Marco van Staden, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21. Herschel Jantjies, 22. Morne Steyn, 23. Damian Willemse.

