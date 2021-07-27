Springboks make three changes to their starting team for second Lions test

The Springboks have made three changes to their starting team for the second test against the British and Irish Lions.

Jasper Wiese has replaced Kwagga Smith, who drops to the bench, at number eight, while South Africa’s coaching staff have also made two changes in the front row.

Props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe will both start this weekend, having come on at half-time in the first test. Trevor Nyakane will start on the bench, while Ox Nche has been ruled out due to injury.

🇿🇦 Three changes to Bok pack for second #CastleLionsSeries Test

✅ 50th cap for Kitshoff, who starts with Wiese and Malherbe

🗣️ “We need to be better in every area of the game this week”

👉 Team announcement: https://t.co/iAuazU0gnh#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/KmyAmCfaKk — Springboks (@Springboks) July 27, 2021

‘We disappointed ourselves last week.’

Vincent Koch has been named in the replacements having missed out last weekend, while Marco van Staden replaces Rynhardt Elstadt on the bench.

The Springboks’ coaching staff have opted for a 6/2 bench split, with Herschel Jantjies and Damien Willemse the only backs named in the replacements.

South Africa head coach Jacques Nienaber was well aware of how crucial this week’s game is, having tasted defeat in the first test against the Lions.

“We disappointed ourselves last week, and we all know how important it is to bounce back with a strong performance and show our fighting spirit and pride as a team and nation,” Nienaber said.

“For most players the Castle Lager Lions Series is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we desperately want to win the series, so we will fight as hard as we can on the field to win this week so that we can achieve that goal.”

Check out the Springboks’ starting XV for the second test below.

15. Willie le Roux

14. Cheslin Kolbe

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Faf de Klerk

8. Jasper Wiese

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

6. Siya Kolisi (captain)

5. Franco Mostert

4. Eben Etzebeth

3. Frans Malherbe

2. Bongi Mbonambi

1. Steven Kitshoff

Replacements.

16. Malcolm Marx, 17. Trevor Nyakane, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Kwagga Smith, 22. Herschel Jantjies, 23. Damian Willemse.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, south africa rugby, springboks