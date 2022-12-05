Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi reportedly found after missing person case opened

Springboks winger Sbu Nkosi has reportedly been located, after a missing person case was opened for the Bulls player.

News24 have reported that Nkosi’s location has now been established by the Bulls, after the Pretoria-based club announced that they hadn’t been able to contact the 26-year-old since November 11th.

The Bulls revealed on Saturday that they opened a missing person case for Nkosi after repeated attempts to contact him through phone calls, text messages, calls to relatives, his partner and close friends, as well as four visits to his home.

The Bulls were very concerned for Sbu Nkosi.

In that statement the Bulls revealed their “grave worry and concern” for Nkosi, who had only signed for the club from the Sharks earlier this year.

Thankfully, Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone, in tandem with the team’s security company SSG Group, have located Nkosi in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, at his father’s house.

News24 have stated that Nkosi appeared to be in “healthy spirits without any visible physical harm”.

The Bulls winger was also sent home early from his club’s tour of Europe in October, as he returned to camp late after visiting a friend in Dublin, and subsequently missed a game against Munster in Limerick.

Club statement on Sbu Nkosi.https://t.co/JuHkseZXRO — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 3, 2022

The Springboks winger has a bright future ahead of him.

Nkosi has won 16 caps for South Africa to date and played in three games at the 2019 Rugby World Cup where the Springboks were crowned as champions for the third time.

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries this year and last played for South Africa in October 2021 against New Zealand, although he remains part of the Springboks’ plans.

His move to the Bulls hasn’t gone smoothly so far, although he was a key player for the Sharks during his time in Durban and has proven he is an international quality winger.

