Springboks ring the changes after defeat to the Wallabies

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes to his starting team in an effort to bounce back from a defeat to the Wallabies.

After a disappointing showing in Adelaide, a very different South Africa side will take to the pitch in Sydney as the Springboks aim to salvage their Rugby Championship title hopes.

Four players who featured last week have been ruled out due to injury, with Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Elton Jantjies all unavailable.

19-year-old Bulls winger Canan Moodie will make his debut for South Africa on Saturday, as the youngster replaces Warrick Gelant, who drops to the bench.

Nienaber has expressed his faith in Moodie, as well as in Damian Willemse, who has shifted from full back to out-half in the absence of Pollard and Jantjies.

Jacques Nienaber on his team selection.

“We selected a team we thought would be best for this match given that we have several players out with injuries and with an eye on how we want to play,” Nienaber said.

“Handre, Lukhanyo, Elton and Pieter-Steph are all carrying injuries which adds to a list that includes Cheslin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi, while Kurt-Lee Arendse is also out serving a suspension, and this has forced our hand to make a few changes in some positions.

“With both fly-halves injured, Damian was the natural choice at number 10 where he has slotted in for us a lot. He is also becoming a settled player in our team with over 20 test caps to his name.

“This will also be a great test for Canan, who was a stand-out player for the Vodacom Bulls this season in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship. He’s a very talented player, who will enjoy this opportunity.”

🇿🇦 Eight new players in the Bok starting team for Sydney, where Moodie will make his Test debut

🗣️ “We let ourselves down in the last two games and we are determined to rectify that”

The Springboks’ match-day squad.

15. Willie le Roux

14. Canan Moodie

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Damian Willemse

9. Jaden Hendrikse

8. Jasper Wiese

7. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi

5. Lood de Jager

4. Eben Etzebeth

3. Frans Malherbe

2. Malcolm Marx

1. Steven Kitshoff

Replacements:

16. Deon Fourie

17. Ox Nche

18. Trevor Nyakane

19. Kwagga Smith

20. Duane Vermeulen

21. Cobus Reinach

22. Frans Steyn

23. Warrick Gelant

