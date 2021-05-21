Springboks return as fixtures for 2021 Rugby Championship are announced

South Africa will take part in this year’s Rugby Championship after missing out on the last tournament due to issues caused by the pandemic.

The world champion Springboks pulled out of last year’s Rugby Championship due to concerns over travel restrictions and player welfare, which left New Zealand, Australia and Argentina to fight it out for last year’s title.

The South Africans have confirmed that they will take part in this year’s tournament however, as the official fixture list for the 2021 Rugby Championship has been released.

Tournament set to be primarily hosted in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament kicks off on the 14th of August when South Africa host Argentina, with Australia and New Zealand beginning their campaigns the following weekend.

The Springboks’ first two games against the Pumas will be played on home soil in South Africa, but they will then play the rest of their matches in Australia and New Zealand.

The squads of both South Africa and Argentina will need to undergo a two-week mandatory quarantine period when they arrive in Australia and New Zealand following their opening two matches against one another.

Once they are finished their quarantine, they will be free to move between Australia and New Zealand for the rest of the tournament without having to quarantine again.

As a result, Australia and New Zealand will both play five home matches, while the Springboks will compete in two fixtures at home, while all of Argentina’s matches will be played away from home.

Full stadiums are currently permitted in both Australia and New Zealand at the present moment, but this may change as a result of domestic coronavirus cases in either country which could cause a snap lockdown.

Check out the full fixture list for the 2021 Rugby Championship below.

August 14: South Africa v Argentina, in South Africa

August 21: Australia v New Zealand, in Australia

Argentina v South Africa, in South Africa

August 28: New Zealand v Australia, in New Zealand

September 11: New Zealand v Argentina, in New Zealand

South Africa v Australia, in Australia

September 18: Argentina v New Zealand, in New Zealand

Australia v South Africa, in Australia

September 25: New Zealand v South Africa, in New Zealand

Australia v Argentina, in Australia

October 2: South Africa v New Zealand, in New Zealand

Argentina v Australia, in Australia

