Springboks release Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard back to their clubs

Injured duo Lukhanyo Am and Handre Pollard have been released from the Springboks’ squad in order to return to their clubs for medical assessments.

Am and Pollard were ruled out of Saturday’s test match against Australia in Sydney, although it now appears that neither will play any further role in South Africa’s Rugby Championship campaign.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Elton Jantjies have also been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to injury, although they have remained with the Springboks squad as they are expected to be available for the final two rounds of the tournament.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber explained that he won’t be calling up any replacements for either Am or Pollard for the time being as there is sufficient cover in the squad.

“It’s always unfortunate to lose players in a squad, but this opens the door for other players to step in and showcase what they can do in those positions,” Nienaber said.

“We will now have 32 players in camp and with Elton expected to recover for the matches against Argentina and players such as Andre [Esterhuizen] and Jesse [Kriel] and Frans [Steyn] all being capable centres, we are well covered.

“Our plan from the outset of the season was to give most of the players in our expanded squad game time as we build towards the Rugby World Cup, and this involved rotating a few players, so we’ll use this opportunity to build our depth.”

Am will return to the Sharks while Pollard will link up with his new club, Leicester Tigers.

👎 Bad news on the injury front for the Boks as Pollard and Am are released from the squad – more here: https://t.co/lIePgztvvN#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/ntUA6cc8W6 — Springboks (@Springboks) August 31, 2022

Bad news for South Africa’s Rugby Championship title hopes.

South Africa will have to win their remaining three games to have a realistic chance of winning the Rugby Championship, and that task has become significantly harder to achieve with Am and Pollard’s absences.

Am has arguably been the Springboks’ best player this year as he has excelled in attack and defence, and while Pollard was poor against the Wallabies, he has been his country’s first-choice out-half for quite a few years now.

While South Africa have plenty of depth at centre, their options at out-half are not so plentiful. Damian Willemese will wear the number 10 jersey in Sydney this Saturday, although he has been primarily used as a full back by the Springboks.

