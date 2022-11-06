Springboks boss Jacques Nienaber pinpoints key difference in loss to Ireland

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber acknowledged that Ireland were far more clinical than his side in Saturday’s blockbuster test match.

Ireland came out on top in a bruising encounter at the Aviva Stadium, as the home side clinched a 19-16 victory to retain their status as the world’s top-ranked side.

South Africa had the lion’s share of possession and territory, although Ireland looked more dangerous with the ball in hand and withstood long periods of pressure when on defensive duties.

Nienaber was speaking at the post-match press conference and accepted that Ireland made the most of their opportunities, while the Springboks didn’t.

Jacques Nienaber rues the Springboks’ missed opportunities.

“One obviously wants to win every game you play, but the reality is that we played against Ireland away in front of a capacity crowd at the Aviva Stadium, and we lost by three points,” Nienaber said.

“We had opportunities that we didn’t capitalise on, but we’ll take the learnings from this match and fix that which we have to next week.

“The difference tonight was that Ireland used all the chances they created, and we didn’t. There were some good things and other areas that were not so good, and we’ll work on that as we prepare for the test against France.”

😔 Not to be in Dublin, congrats @IrishRugby on a tight win and good luck for the rest of your campaign. We go again next week in Marseille. #Springboks #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #IREvRSA #CastleOutgoingTour pic.twitter.com/AyhStCuwqs — Springboks (@Springboks) November 5, 2022

The world champions will be given no respite.

Things won’t be getting much easier for South Africa next weekend, as they go from playing the world’s top ranked side in Ireland to facing second-ranked France.

France weren’t at their best on Saturday as they had to rely on a late brilliant try from Damian Penaud to beat Australia, although Les Bleus have won 11 consecutive test matches all the same.

South Africa came close to beating Ireland in Dublin, although there are some glaring issues the world champions will need to fix, such as the absence of an accomplished goal kicker.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Jacques Nienaber, springboks