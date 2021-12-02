Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard is set to sign for Leicester Tigers

World Cup-winning Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard is reportedly set to sign for Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Leicester Tigers next season.

According to numerous British outlets, including the BBC, Pollard will leave Montpellier at the end of the season to join Leicester, replacing the outgoing George Ford.

England fly-half Ford will join Sale Sharks next season on a three-year contract, after spending an accumulative nine seasons at Leicester across two stints.

The loss of Ford will come as a big blow to Leicester, as the England international has helped steer them to the top of the Premiership table, but Pollard is certainly a quality replacement for the Sale-bound fly-half.

Handre Pollard’s career to date.

Pollard started out his club career with the Bulls in South Africa, making his Currie Cup debut for the Pretoria-based side in 2013, before going on to make his Super Rugby debut in 2014.

The talented fly-half also won his first cap for the Springboks in 2014 and has gone on to play 60 times for South Africa, despite suffering a couple of serious knee injuries over the course of his career.

The Springbok joined Montpellier after South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph, although his playing time has been limited for the French club, due to injuries and international commitments.

Leicester will be hoping that Pollard can retain a clean bill of health in the coming years, although he will still play a major role for the Springboks for the foreseeable future.

Today we say goodbye to loyal servant and Vodacom Bulls colossus Trevor Nyakane 💪 Big Trev, we will miss all your larger-than-life smiles, massive scrums and big hits. Good luck with your next chapter at Racing 92 👏 Sterkte, brother ✊ pic.twitter.com/DLCkjo6VSN — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 1, 2021

Trevor Nyakane signs for Racing 92.

Pollard isn’t the only Springbok on the move, with Trevor Nyakane joining Racing 92 from the Bulls with immediate effect after the French club bought the prop out of his contract.

Nyakane has been a key player for the Springboks this year, having played in all three of their tests against the British and Irish Lions and recently started in all three of his country’s games in the Autumn Nations Series.

The news comes as a blow for the Bulls, who have won just one of their four fixtures in the United Rugby Championship this season.

Read More About: handre pollard, leicester tigers, springboks