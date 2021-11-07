Springboks legend Francois Steyn admits Wales test could have been his last

Francois Steyn has acknowledged that his international career could come to an immediate end after South Africa’s victory against Wales.

Springboks utility back Steyn put in a man of the match performance off the bench against Wales, after coming on early in the first half to replace the injured Damian Willemse.

The 34-year-old posed a constant threat with ball in hand and slotted a penalty from over 50 metres out in the second half to keep the pressure on Wales in an absorbing encounter.

Steyn was speaking to SA Rugby Mag after his side’s win and acknowledged that his days in international rugby are numbered, something which makes each game even more special for him.

Francois Steyn on his time with the Springboks.

“I think I have realised that it could be my last test to come on in. That’s just it. I just want to enjoy it and use the chance that I am getting,” Steyn explained.

“I don’t have any regrets. There were a lot of screw-ups in my younger days but rugby is a weird sport. Next week can go another way, I could have a shocker. That’s the way rugby works. You can’t always be on a high.

“I am just enjoying it, using every opportunity. Like I said, this could be the last game I play for the Springboks, you never know. There is a lot of talent that is looking to come through, so I am just enjoying my time.”

The veteran still has some left in the tank.

Steyn has been used sparingly by the Springboks’ this year, starting in two of their 11 test matches and coming off the bench in a further three games, but he has made his mark when on the pitch for his country.

He is currently the longest-serving player in South Africa’s squad, having made his international debut all the way back in 2006, and played a crucial role in his country’s last two Rugby World Cup triumphs playing in both finals in 2007 and 2019.

His international career does look to be coming to an end soon, but he has proven he is still a very valuable member of the Springboks’ squad, and will likely get some game time in his country’s remaining two test matches this year.

